Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Dean S. Davis
Age: 55
Description: White man, 5 feet 11 inches, 225 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 19900 block of Pecan Street Southwest, Rochester
Criminal history: In 2004, Davis pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, two counts communication with a minor for immoral purposes and one count luring with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to 180 months confinement and 60 months community supervision after he was accused of holding a 15-year-old boy against his will and speaking to him about “sexual matters.”
He also has convictions for indecent liberties in Thurston County in 1983 and 1987 and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in 1988.
