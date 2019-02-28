Tumwater School District board names Dotson superintendent

Sean Dotson, the former associate superintendent of Cheney Public Schools in Eastern Washington, is the new Tumwater School District superintendent. He starts July 1.
The Tumwater School District board announced its selection on Thursday. Dotson replaces John Bash, who has accepted a job as assistant superintendent for the Tenino School District. He will leave Tumwater schools at the end of the school year.
The other finalists were Krestin Bahr, superintendent of the Eatonville School District, and Chris Woods, assistant superintendent for Tumwater schools. Woods withdrew his application after accepting another job.
Dotson, who earned his doctorate at Washington State University, has deep ties to the Northwest, including years spent in the Elma area, according to a news release.
“Tumwater stood out as a community with a rich history of quality schools that benefit from outstanding community support,” he said in a statement. “These are important qualities in a successful school district and are some of the qualities that make it seem a great fit.”
Salary information for Dotson was not immediately available because his contract is still being negotiated, spokeswoman Laurie Wiedenmeyer said Thursday.
