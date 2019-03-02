What’s Happening for March 2

Saturday
Open mic party at Tart Hard Cider: Event runs 6-9 p.m. at the cidery, 8024 River Drive SE, Tumwater. Open-mic musicians will alternate with the host band Destination Constellation. Open mic participants put their name on the list at the door; drummers with kits should check in in advance. Information: 580-481-4496 or https://tartcidery.com.
Lacey Cultural Celebration: Annual free event showcases music and dance from around the world on three stages at Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Demonstrations, displays, food and craft vendors, hands-on activities for children. Information: www.ci.lacey.wa.us/events.
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Bash: Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with food, crafts and games for all ages from 1-3 p.m. at the Tenino Timberland Library, 172 Central Ave. W., Tenino. Free.
Sunday
Women's history tours of Bigelow House Museum: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum will offer special women's history tours of the Bigelow House Museum, 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia, on Sundays in March in honor of Women's History Month. Visitors will learn about the women who lived in and visited the 1860s-era Bigelow House, including its most famous visitor, Susan B. Anthony. Tours will be 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for those under 18 and $15 for a family. Free for members. Information: olympiahistory.org.
Monday
Mini-Mountaineers hiking group: Outdoor program for children 2-5 years old and their adults is led by experienced leaders of the Olympia Mountaineers and includes two meetings a month. This meeting from 10-11 a.m. at Hands On Children's Museum, 414 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia, provides nature activities, snacks and play time. The second meeting of each month will be a hike to a local nature spot; on March 18, the group will head to McLane Nature Trail. $10. Sign up or get more info by searching Mini-Mountaineers Olympia.
Tuesday
League of Women Voters forum on water: The second gathering in the group’s “Where’s the Water?” series addresses how to provide water in Thurston County for both people and fish. Speakers will be Maia Bellon, director of the state Department of Ecology; George Walter, environmental program supervisor for the Nisqually Indian Tribe; and Marc Daily, executive director of the Thurston Regional Planning Council. Starting at 6 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia.
Thurston Chamber’s March Morning Mixxer: PrimeLending will host the gathering at 7:30 a.m. at 606 Columbia St. NW, Suite 106, Olympia. It will provide breakfast treats from Wagner’s Bakery, and L&E Bottling will provide a coffee bar for the networking event. Free to attendees.
Wednesday
14th annual Empty Bowls Project: The Shelton Arts Commission will host a three-night creative effort to fight hunger. From 5-7 p.m. at the Shelton Civic Center, 525 W Cota St., Shelton, the public is invited to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl. Instruction and materials provided free of charge, for all ages and skill levels. Bowl makers will return March 13 to decorate the bowl and on March 20 there will be a Soup & Bread Fundraising Dinner where the bowls will be sold for donations. Last year’s event raised over $1,900 for The Saint’s Pantry Food Bank.
First-person tours of the Governor’s Mansion: In honor of Women’s History Month, Governor’s Mansion Foundation docents will lead guided tours while dressed in character at 2 and 2:20 p.m. Figures spotlighted on the 40-minute tour include the state’s first woman governor, Dixy Lee Ray, and first ladies Lizzie Hay, Alma Lister, Margaret Martin, Evelyn Langlie, Mabel Wallgren, Lois Spellman and Nancy Evans. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance at https://apps.des.wa.gov/Mansion/Mansion.aspx. Adult tour guests must present photo identification and all visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No cameras, umbrellas, strollers, food/drink allowed on the tour; accessible to wheelchairs and walkers. Visitors must walk a 200-yard incline to the entrance. Tours will also be offered 1 and 1:20 p.m. March 13 and 2 and 2:20 p.m. March 27. Information: 360-902-8880.
Thursday
Talk about race: Theresa Powell, senior director for diversity and inclusion at the state Department of Social and Health Services and principal advisor to the department’s secretary on equity, diversity and inclusion, will discuss ways to increase understanding and promote positive outcomes when standing up to racism. 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Panorama Republicans talk: Guest speaker Caleb Heimlich, Washington State Republican Party Chairman, will discuss political challenges the party faces and strategies for future success. 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the Lacey Panorama campus, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey.
Friday
Brewery archives fundraiser: Photographer and brewery historian Paul Bialas will discuss and sign copies of his new book “The Olympia Brewing Company,” from 12-3 p.m. at the historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Admission is $100; for donations of $150 or more, attendees will receive an autographed copy of the book and audio CD. Proceeds will benefit the Olympia Tumwater Foundation, which maintain archives of the Olympia Brewing Company and the founding Schmidt family. To register, go to www.obee.com/book.
