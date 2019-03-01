Local

Be prepared for weekend freeway ramp closures near Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

March 01, 2019 03:34 PM

The northbound Interstate 5 exit to northbound U.S. 101 will close Saturday and Sunday so that crews can trim trees, bushes and other vegetation, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over the weekend.

Drivers trying to get to west Olympia, or other destinations along Highway 101 during those hours, will detour at Exit 105 for Port of Olympia and Henderson Boulevard, then return on southbound I-5.

Also, the Deschutes Way Southwest on-ramp to northbound U.S. 101 will close during the same days and times. Drivers headed in that direction will detour via the Deschutes Way Southwest on-ramp to northbound I-5

