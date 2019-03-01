Two families displaced following fire at Lacey townhouses

Fire crews called to a row of townhouses in Lacey on Friday were met with a wall of fire spreading from the garage to the attic, according to officials at Lacey Fire District 3.
The fire on the 8500 block of Sweetbrier Loop Southeast was reported about 10:30 a.m., according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
The Red Cross was assisting two families that were displaced. No injuries were reported.
The fire department tweeted the fire appeared to have started on the outside of the building. The cause is under investigation.
