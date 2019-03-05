Do you feel safe in Olympia? A new study ranks Washington’s safest cities

Do you feel safe living in the Olympia? You probably should. A new study found that it is the 12th safest city in the state.

Security system reviewer website SafeHome.org recently published its findings on the 25 safest cities in each state, using data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, local crime trends and “demographic metrics that are correlated to crime” including population density, population trends, unemployment, median income and education level.

To qualify for the study, a city had to have a population of 46,000 people or more.

The result was that Olympia ranked No. 15, placing it well above the largest cities in Washington but also below its 2017 ranking of No. 12.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian

Violent crime and property crime rose increased slightly in the past year, with 203 violent crimes reported and 2,309 property crimes, according to the study. That’s an increase of .2 percent for violent crimes, and 4 percent for property crimes.

There is one police officer in Olympia for every 519 citizens.

Seattle came in at No. 20, while Tacoma was No. 24 and Spokane was No. 25.

So what’s the safest city in the state?

That would be Sammamish, which also ranked as the 68th safest city in America. There were just 12 violent crimes and 392 property crimes.

Several other Puget Sound area cities also ranked highly: Kirkland was No. 2, Shoreline was No. 4, Redmond No. 6, Bellevue No. 8 and Marysville ranked No. 10.

Other high-ranking cities included Pasco at No. 3, Richland at No. 5 and Kennewick at No. 7.

You can read the full study here.