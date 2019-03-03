Man shot and killed by deputies, Lewis County Sheriff Office says

A deputy and reserve deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office have been put on administrative leave after they fatally shot a man wanted by law enforcement out of Pierce County.
The man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting will now be investigated by several investigators, including those from Thurston, Mason and Grays Harbor counties.
About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the deputy and reserve deputy were patrolling the east end of Lewis County when they came across a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Rainey Creek Road in Randle.
One man was in the vehicle. After checking his driving status, they learned he had a no-bail felony warrant out of Pierce County for first-degree child rape and two counts of second-degree child molestation.
The deputies then asked the man to step out of his car. That’s when he allegedly pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the deputies.
The deputies shot him. The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
