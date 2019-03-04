Deaths for March 4

Clark, Anna Marie, 57, Olympia, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Dullenty, Adline Martha, 79, Longview, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Robinson, Margaret M., 90, Lacey, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Roo Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wahl, Joseph Gregory, 48, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
