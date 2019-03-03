Local

Man wanted by Department of Corrections, U.S. Marshals and Thurston deputies is now in custody

By Rolf Boone

March 03, 2019 04:19 PM

A man wanted by the state Department of Corrections later fled U.S. Marshals and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they tried to contact him Tuesday night.
A man wanted last week by the state Department of Corrections, and who later fled U.S. Marshals and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, is now in custody.

William R. Witt was arrested Thursday, according to sheriff’s office information. The 39-year-old is being held at the Thurston County Jail on several potential charges, including eluding a police vehicle and first-degree attempted assault.

According to The Olympian:

About 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Witt led deputies on a pursuit into Lacey, then drove onto an Interstate 5 on-ramp where he made a u-turn and drove northbound in the southbound lanes. A deputy entered I-5 at the same time when Witt allegedly tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle.

Witt later exited I-5 and deputies lost sight of him. He was last seen driving an older, green, Ford Explorer with Oregon license plates.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

