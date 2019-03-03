Man wanted by Department of Corrections, U.S. Marshals and Thurston deputies is now in custody

A man wanted last week by the state Department of Corrections, and who later fled U.S. Marshals and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, is now in custody.
William R. Witt was arrested Thursday, according to sheriff’s office information. The 39-year-old is being held at the Thurston County Jail on several potential charges, including eluding a police vehicle and first-degree attempted assault.
According to The Olympian:
About 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Witt led deputies on a pursuit into Lacey, then drove onto an Interstate 5 on-ramp where he made a u-turn and drove northbound in the southbound lanes. A deputy entered I-5 at the same time when Witt allegedly tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Witt later exited I-5 and deputies lost sight of him. He was last seen driving an older, green, Ford Explorer with Oregon license plates.
Comments