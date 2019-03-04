Local

No suspect description and little on vehicle after car windows shattered by BB gun in Lacey

By Rolf Boone

March 04, 2019 11:42 AM

Someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired a BB gun or pellet gun at four other vehicles in Lacey Friday night, according to Lacey police.
About 7 p.m. Friday, windows were shattered in three vehicles traveling in the 600 block of College Street Southeast, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said. A fourth vehicle was dented by the BB or pellet gun fire on Pacific Avenue Southeast near Fred Meyer, he said.

A boy in one of those vehicles suffered a small laceration after he was cut by shattered glass, Newcomb added.

Several bus stop enclosures also were damaged by BB gun fire, he said.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

