No suspect description and little on vehicle after car windows shattered by BB gun in Lacey

Someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired a BB gun or pellet gun at four other vehicles in Lacey Friday night, according to Lacey police.
About 7 p.m. Friday, windows were shattered in three vehicles traveling in the 600 block of College Street Southeast, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said. A fourth vehicle was dented by the BB or pellet gun fire on Pacific Avenue Southeast near Fred Meyer, he said.
A boy in one of those vehicles suffered a small laceration after he was cut by shattered glass, Newcomb added.
Several bus stop enclosures also were damaged by BB gun fire, he said.
Police do not have a suspect description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
