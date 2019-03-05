Local

City begins clearing homeless camp in downtown Olympia

By Rolf Boone and

Abby Spegman

March 05, 2019

A combination of city of Olympia crews and police, plus a homeless advocacy group and their volunteers, began cleaning up and clearing an unsanctioned homeless camp Tuesday morning at State Avenue and Franklin Street downtown.

A city official said the cleanup was necessary because that location had become unsafe and unsanitary. A representative of a homeless advocacy group countered that overnight temperatures were still too cold to displace the 40-60 residents at the camp, and that there were unanswered questions about where they would go next.

Two residents of the camp told The Olympian they did not know where they would go.

The cleanup got underway about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Residents began by removing personal items, followed by removal of fencing that had encircled the camp. Large dumpsters also were stationed east of the site and heavy equipment was poised to begin digging into debris.

