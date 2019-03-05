Deaths for March 5

Bowman, Arleen Cynthia Taylor, 54, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Minor, William Alvin, 73, Randle, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Arbor Health Morton Hospital, Morton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Strand, Gordon, 89, Rainier, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
