Father robs son in Capital Mall parking lot, police say

A 39-year-old father robbed his 20-year-old son in the Capital Mall parking lot Saturday night, according to Olympia police.
The father is still at large, although police recovered a vehicle that the man used to flee the scene. The father is described as 6-foot-1, 250 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.
Lower said the man faces a possible charge of first-degree robbery/domestic violence.
About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the son was in his car in the promenade area of the mall, waiting for a friend to get off work, Lower said.
The passenger-side door suddenly opened and his father jumped in. He threatened his son with a folding knife and demanded that he “turn out his pockets,” Lower said.
The man eventually took his son’s wallet, which contained about $70 and credit cards.
Lower said the father and son had an estranged relationship before the Saturday night incident.
Anyone with information about the father is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
