Restaurant inspections for March 6

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Eagan’s Westside Drive In
1420 Harrison Ave. W
Feb. 28: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Repeat: Sliced tomatoes and butter in two-door upright reach-in at 43 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit to reach adequate temperatures. This is a repeat violation, replace unit if needed. Added after inspection: Note: Violation removed, all hot dogs are cooked to an internal temperature of 165 F and are not considered a ready-to-eat food. Verification of this process provided via email from manager after inspection.
Comfort Inn
1620 74th Ave. SW
Feb. 26: 5 red; 2 blue
Comments: Flooring (vinyl) is worn to concrete. Repair or replace in six months. Provide an accurate thermometer for two-door side-by-side refrigerator in five days.
Tumwater Deli Mart
6131 Capitol Blvd. S
Feb. 26: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: No paper towels in dispenser of both hand wash sinks. Replace as soon as possible. Used mop head stored on drain board of three-compartment dish washing sink. Store mop head in utility or bucket.
Log Cabin Bar & Grill
7035 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 25: 20 red; 0 blue
Comments: Valid food worker cards unavailable for two employees (expired). Correction: Obtain valid cards by March 11. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Bar hand sink not stocked with single-use disposable hand towels. Restroom hand sink 58 F and meter remains on eight seconds. Correction: Provide disposable single-use hand towels at each sink. Repair sink to provide 100-120 F water for 15 seconds. Note: Ensure foods are properly cooled by approved method. If not using time and temperature, shallow pan method (food 2 inches or less in depth in walk-in or designated cooling unit). Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Foods in prep unit top and bottom above 41 F. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - unit turned down.) Note: Increase cleaning under shelving.
Pho - 102
211 Trosper Road SW
Feb. 25: 25 red; 7 blue
Comments: Pan of rice cooling at approximately 2.5 inches and covered at 74 F. Must cool at 2 inches food depth and uncovered until food reaches 41 F. Corrected. Soils and debris accumulation under equipment throughout kitchen clean daily. Throw away all cardboard boxes, excess materials, containers, lids, etc. Evidence of vector presence. Contract with a pest control operator in two weeks.
Sushi House
2000 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Feb. 21: 75 red; 10 blue
Comments: Two food worker cards missing, one expired. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Employee observed cleaning sushi prep area with sanitizer cloth while wearing gloves and returning directly to food prep without changing gloves/washing hands in between. Employee instructed to wash hands and change gloves but washed hands with gloves on and returned to prep. When changing tasks, hands must be washed prior to changing gloves (gloves must always be removed to wash hands). Corrected: Employee directed to remove gloves, wash for 20 seconds with soap, dry with paper towels and was observed doing so. Observed employee cutting seaweed wraps for ready-to-eat sushi with bare hands. Employees may not contact exposed, ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. Corrected: Employee directed to wash hands and don gloves, discussed glove use with PIC. Avocados and lemons used at the sushi prep area are not being washed prior to use. Raw fruits and vegetables must be thoroughly rinsed under running water to remove contaminants prior to being cut, cooked, served or combined with other ingredients. Corrected: Avocados and lemons removed and rinsed. Discussed process for other produce (cucumbers, carrots, etc.) with PIC. Kitchen staff prep and rinse those items. Gyoza and noodles in cook line prep cooler at 43 and 42 F. Tofu and cut greens in walk-in at 42 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust units to maintain adequate temperature, close prep top when not in use. Parasite destruction letters not available for Young Ocean raw fish provider. Food establishments are required to provide parasite destruction documentation from supplier. Correction: Obtain letter from Young Ocean and provide to inspector as soon as possible (for use in on-going food borne illness investigation). Keep a copy from each supplier on hand at all times. Several wiping cloths stored on counter at sushi bar. Wiping cloth must be stored in sanitizer bucket when not in use. Correction: Cloths moved to buckets. Several cutting boards in need of re-surfacing, some wooden cutting boards used, clean cutting board stored directly on dirty floor in dish pit area. Glass wash racks with grime build-up. Food contact surfaces must be maintained, cleaned and sanitized. Correction: Re-surface worn black cutting boards, store clean dishes and cutting boards 6 inches off the floor and deep clean or replace glass racks. Note: Physical facilities are in need of up-keep and repair (missing tiles on walls, dirt and residue build-up on floors and under equipment, etc.). These issues will be addressed in follow up inspections after immediate food safety violations/risks have been corrected. Note: Routine inspection and partial environmental assessment conducted in response to possible food borne illness outbreak. Discussed prep, source, ingredients and handling of associated food items with person in charge (PIC). See EA form for additional details. Re-inspection of this facility is required, at which time all violations observed during inspection must be corrected. Re-inspection will occur in 10 business days to two weeks.
Mediterranean Breeze
2302 Harrison Ave. NW
Feb. 20: 20 red; 8 blue
Comments: Repeat: Multiple food worker cards missing or expired. All employees must obtain valid food worker cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Hot water not working at hand wash sink in kitchen. Employees observed using sink during inspection. All hand wash sinks must be equipped with hot water (at least 100 F), soap and paper towels. Correction: Restore hot water to sink, post sign directing employees to use a different hand sink until repaired. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Raw meat stored directly next to raw in-tact muscle meats in drawer under skewer unit. Raw foods must be stored in a way to prevent cross-contamination. Correction: Move/separate meat products. Walk-in floors covered in cardboard, freezer door gasket falling apart, floor covering peeling away from walls, casing on doorway into kitchen missing, fan hood extremely dirty and in need of inspection, condensation dripping on floor in both walk-in units. Non-food contact surfaces must be maintained and cleaned. Correction: Develop maintenance schedule to address all of the above equipment and facility issues. Note: Raw meat being prepped/processed on wooden butcher block table top. If using this area for raw animal protein prep, ensure that butcher block is sealed to provide a suitable, cleanable, non-porous surface. Otherwise do not allow contact with raw animal proteins. This is a potential cross-contamination risk.
Pacific Mini Mart
9139 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 19: 25 red; 10 blue
Comments: Provide splash guards at hand sink or relocate food items outside 18-inch splash zone. Correction: Maintain PHF at or above 135 F. (CDI - discarded.) Correction: Repair or replace to maintain required temperatures. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain as required, changing every four hours or sooner if needed. Note: Do not use cardboard. Not smooth and easily cleanable. Must be non-absorbent.
Haggen
1313 Cooper Point Road SW
Feb. 15: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Employee observed emptying sanitizer container and handling money before filling an order for customer without washing hands in between. Employees must wash hands before changing tasks (i.e., starting food prep and handling single service articles). Corrected: Employee directed to wash and observed doing so for full 20 seconds. Note: Ensure garbage can is available next to all hand washing sinks.
Littlerock Grocery
6410 128th Ave. SW
Feb. 14: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine sanitizer prepared too strong. Obtain test paper and maintain chlorine concentration at 50 ppm chlorine.
Safeway #1952
4280 Martin Way E
Feb. 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper sanitizer. Quat sanitizer in sink and counter container less then 150 ppm. Correction: Maintain quat sanitizer at 150-400 ppm. Change every four hours or sooner if necessary. (CDI - remade.)
Olympia Local Foods (grocery permit)
2010 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Jan. 31: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Pineapple in produce display case at 46 F placed next to potentially hazardous foods (leafy greens, salad dressing). Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit, repair if needed and monitor temperatures frequently. Note: Violation removed. Milk was “low-pasteurized” from Tunawerth dairy. According to Tunawerth pasteurization procedures, this product is held at 145 F for 30 minutes, which satisfies the minimum requirements of FDA “Vat Pasteurization.”
Vic’s Pizzeria Wildwood
2822 Capitol Blvd. S
Jan. 31: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two hot sauces in customer condiment area were marked “refrigerate after opening.” Both were 70 F and opened. Correction: Discarded. Notify other Vic’s this cannot be used without refrigeration.
Olympia Local Foods (food service establishment permit)
2010 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Jan. 31: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hummus and milk in three-door prep cooler unit at 47 F and 46 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Move all potentially hazardous foods to walk-in and adjust/service unit until it maintains adequate temperature. Replace products only after adequate temperature is verified. Note: Merchandiser in back area not approved for use with open potentially hazardous foods. Replacement with commercial model required when temps cannot be maintained.
The Gyro Spot Express
913 Capitol Way S
Jan. 30: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not here but at Fourth Avenue store. Correction: Provide copy for here. No thermometer. Correction: Provide probe thermometer immediately. Will obtain within one hour. Thank you for the cooler replacing the home-style refrigerator.
Freshii
1200 Cooper Point Road SW
Jan. 24: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: First inspection: Multiple sanitizer buckets and sink sanitizer less than 150 ppm quat. Correction: Refresh sanitizer more frequently. Note: Discussed cooling procedure with PIC. Only broccoli, edamame and corn are blanched then rinsed under cool water before being placed in walk-in. Discussed changing procedure to require the use of an ice bath for blanched foods. Ensure foods reach 41 F and below before putting into fridge in closed container. Ensure broths and sauces are cooled at a depth of 2 inches uncovered in walk-in. Your food worker card organization is phenomenal! Thank you! Note: Inspected temperature logs and will check vector/pest logs at next inspection.
Miss Moffett’s Comfort Kitchen
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW
Jan. 24: 30 red; 10 blue
Comments: First inspection: Barista observed donning gloves after using POS system without washing hands. Employee observed not washing hands prior to donning gloves to handle baked cupcakes. Hands must be washed prior to donning gloves when changing tasks (moving from POS to food prep/handling, etc.). Correction: Employees both directed to wash. Discussed using alternative barriers (tongs, scoops, serving knives) rather than using gloves every time. Remind employees importance of hand washing before using gloves if they are used. Milk in back area two-door cooler at 45 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Reduce volume and/or repair unit as needed and monitor temperatures. Multiple sanitizer buckets at less than 50 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be held at 50-100 ppm. Correction: Refresh and test. Chlorine test strips not available. Test strips must be available and used to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. (Left extra test strips with PIC). Note: Discuss and review ready-to-eat food handling rules with employees (glove use or utensils). Note: Ensure ice scoop is stored properly in ice machine or on counter. Handle should never touch the ice because of risk for cross contamination. Thank you for addressing the conditions from Dec. 20 pre-opening inspection.
No violations found
▪ Baskin Robbins #4926 (4810 Yelm Highway SE)
▪ Best Western Tumwater Inn (5188 Capitol Blvd. S)
▪ Domino’s Pizza (3225 Harrison Ave. NW)
▪ Gwinwood Christian Conference Grounds (6015 30th Ave. SE)
▪ I.talia Pizzeria (2505 Fourth Ave. W)
▪ Koibito Japanese Restaurant (7205 Old Highway 99 SW)
▪ Old Highway 99 Saloon (12743 Old 99 Highway SE)
▪ Papa Murphy’s (3726 Pacific Ave. SE)
▪ Safeway #1464 (3215 Harrison Ave. NW)
▪ Spud’s Produce Market (804 79th Ave. SE)
Comments