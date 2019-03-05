Tumwater Falls Park expected to reopen Thursday; park trail close to brewery will stay closed because of oil spill

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Ecology said Tumwater Falls Park, which occupies a scenic spot below the former Olympia Brewing Co. and along the Deschutes River, is expected to reopen Thursday after a spill closed it last week.
However, a trail close to the brewery will remain closed, Sandy Howard said Tuesday.
The park closed Friday due to an oil spill that happened earlier in the week after some vandals damaged a transformer along Boston Street trying to steal copper wire. The metal has a recycle value.
The transformer held 677 gallons of oil, although it’s not clear how many gallons actually spilled. The oil eventually worked its way down to the river and it later showed up in Capitol Lake.
The transformer was damaged Feb. 25. City of Tumwater and Ecology spill crews responded the following day, and a contractor has since been hired by the owner of the brewery to clean up the spill.
The spill is now controlled.
Ecology spokeswoman Sandy Howard said the owner hired Cowlitz Clean Sweep to do the work, and employees can be seen in the area wearing white hazmat suits.
Howard said there is no health threat to the public, but she did ask people to stay away from affected areas.
Although Tumwater Falls Park is closed, Tumwater Historical Park, which is below the falls, is open, she said.
She asked park visitors to please abide by the oil spill-related signs that have been posted at the park.
