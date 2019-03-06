If you thought you saw logs tumble onto southbound I-5 in Tumwater, you weren’t seeing things

Several logs fell off a truck and delayed southbound Interstate 5 traffic for about 30 minutes on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A photo taken by a trooper shows that about six logs spilled onto the freeway near the Custer Way overpass in Tumwater.
Traffic was delayed from about 12:25 p.m. to 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
A Washington state Department of Transportation truck was used to push the logs to the side of the freeway. Batiste said heavy equipment was later used to lift the logs.
Information about the truck driver was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
