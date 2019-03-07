Lacey mayor wants to talk about proposed ‘nudity rules’ at work session

A proposed public nudity ordinance, one that, if passed, likely would rein in the attire of some bikini baristas serving espresso-based coffee drinks in Lacey, is headed to a City Council work session.
That was the decision of the city’s general government committee last week, which could have forwarded the proposed ordinance to the full City Council for a vote. But Mayor Andy Ryder and Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt agreed that the proposal needs more consideration. That discussion is now set to take place this month or in April.
Councilman Lenny Greenstein also serves on that committee but did not attend last week’s meeting.
Ryder said Wednesday the city does hear from residents who complain about bikini baristas “dressing too scantily.”
Some of those coffee stands do business in Lacey, but some also do business outside the city in areas that are confused with Lacey, he said.
Two women attended last week’s committee meeting, Ryder said, and both expressed support for the proposed ordinance, saying they were concerned about the impression the bikini barista attire has on young people.
The Olympian reported last week that Lacey has indecent exposure laws, but not one that specifically covers public nudity. If passed by the council, it would not apply to the “act of breastfeeding or expressing breast milk.”
Some things the ordinance would prohibit in public:
▪ Attire such as g-strings, pasties and thongs.
▪ The exposure of the nipple and areola of the female breast. In addition, all of the surface of the female breast below the areola and at least one-half of the surface of the female breast above the top of the areola.
▪ The male or female genitals, pubic area, buttocks and anal cleavage.
A violation would be treated as a misdemeanor, according to the proposal.
John Ferguson, who has owned Blendz Coffee in Lacey for 10 years, told The Olympian he thinks the ordinance is specifically designed to prevent bikini barista coffee stands. He also questions how it will be enforced and he thinks such ordinances unfairly target women.
