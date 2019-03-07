Thurston Sheriff’s Office searching for man, 20, missing for a week

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 20-year-old man who was last seen a week ago near Ground Mound.
Matthew Anfeldt is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen on the evening of Feb. 28 wearing a black and gray Chicago Bulls sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and no shoes.
A neighbor called deputies after Anfeldt came to her door ranting that his family was hurt or dead and “they were after him,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anfeldt then ran into the road, jumping on the hood of a car and the back of a truck.
A worker at Speedway Grocery on Old Highway 99 later reported Anfeldt came into the store. The worker described Anfeldt as panicked, sweating and having dried blood around his mouth, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anfeldt ran away before deputies arrived.
Deputies searched the area but didn’t find him. Investigators are preparing to search the area with police dogs in the coming days.
The Sheriff’s Office says Anfeldt may have used methamphetamine, ecstasy or lorazepam.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mickey Hamilton at 360-688-6696.
