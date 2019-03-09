What’s Happening for March 9

Saturday
Firefighters’ annual Crab Feed: South Bay Firefighters Association will host the 41st annual Crab Feed from 2-7 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Fire Station, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Dinner includes crab, bread, coleslaw, spaghetti, soft drinks and coffee. Tickets are $30 per person for full meal or $10 for spaghetti meal (no crab) at South Bay Fire Station, 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia. Some tickets may also be available at the door on the day of the event.
Benefit concert for Olympia Fellowship of Reconciliation: Folk singer and storyteller Tom Rawson of Orcas Island and the Olympia Raging Grannies will perform at 7:30 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15 or $10 for students and those with low income. Get yours from OlyFOR in advance at 360-561-3627 or at New Traditions at 360-810-3860. Information: tomrawson.com
Olympia Saturday Drop-off Site opens for the season: The city of Olympia’s Saturday Drop-Off Site opens for the season. The site is at 1000 10th Ave. SE. The site is open every Saturday through Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It accepts scrap metal, yard debris and traditional recyclables.
Sunday
Women’s history tours of Bigelow House Museum: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum will offer special women’s history tours of the Bigelow House Museum, 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia, on Sundays in March in honor of Women’s History Month. Visitors will learn about the women who lived in and visited the 1860s-era Bigelow House, including its most famous visitor, Susan B. Anthony. Tours will be 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for those under 18 and $15 for a family. Free for members. Information: olympiahistory.org.
Monday
Tumwater University for community members: This program brings residents together in an informal classroom-style setting for two evenings of education and engagement. It will be held at City Hall, from 6-9 p.m. on two consecutive Monday evenings, March 11 and 18. Faculty is comprised of members of local government, elected officials, and city staff. Courses will cover the State of the City, Getting to know the fire and police departments, planning and zoning, budgeting and taxes, water quality, housing and homelessness. There also will be a group service project from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 23 where Tumwater U grads will plant native plants along the Deschutes River riparian corridor. Register online at www.ci.tumwater.wa.us or email David La Garde at volunteer@ci.tumwater.wa.us.
Outdoor skills for families: The Mountaineers Club of Olympia is hosting this three-part class to help families with children ages 5-14 to gain confidence in getting outside into nature safely and successfully. The two Monday evening interactive classes address clothing, gear, animal safety, maps, first aid, and more. The last class is a supervised practice hike to ensure your confidence. Dates are March 11 and 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 23. Class is $30 for members (kids free with paying adult) and $60 for non members. Register at mountaineers.org/OlympiaFamilyOutdoor.
Tuesday
Democratic Study Group at Panorama March forum: Topic is “Is Impeachment a Wise Strategy?” and the speakers will be Howard Schwartz from The Evergreen State College, and Shawn Newman from Saint Martin’s University. All are welcome at the event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Panorama’s Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: see out Meetup page online or call 360-438-5454.
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at 1751 Circle Dr. SE, Lacey, at Panorama's "Gallery" next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant. Participants can listen to spring melodies, and they are encouraged to "Wear the Green.” The inspirational speaker is Judy Glenney, a weight lifting champion and trainer who will speak on “How I Learned New Definitions of Champion and Femininity. The cost is $16 which includes lunch (chicken Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, and key lime pie), coffee/tea, and music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by March 7 if possible.
Lacey Veterans Service Hub hosts Department of Veteran Affairs benefits seminar: This free seminar and take-home notes are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and again 6-8 p.m. The topics will include information about survivor benefits for spouses and family, understanding how the VA law works, and making a claim for benefits. Information: 360-456-3850.
Evergreen at the Lord Mansion: How can rural and agricultural communities bridge divides to solve common challenges? The Evergreen State College faculty Zoltan Grossman offers a keen look at how people with a deep love of place are coming together in rural communities in the Pacific Northwest and across the U.S. in a discussion of his book “Unlikely Alliances: Native Nations and White Communities Join to Defend Rural Lands.” Free and open to the public at the Historic Lord Mansion, 211 21st Ave. SW, Olympia from 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Special first-person tours at Governor’s Mansion: Meet some of Washington’s First Ladies and one Governor on “special first-person tours” of the Governor’s Mansion at 1 and 1:20 p.m. The tours, part of Women’s History Month, will feature Governor’s Mansion Foundation docents dressed “in character.” They will share historical moments about the people and events of the Mansion throughout its 110-year history. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance (reservations are on a first-come, first served basis). To make a reservation, go to https://apps.des.wa.gov/Mansion/Mansion.aspx.” Information: 360-902-8880.
Thursday
Author event with Leigh Calvez: Calvez will speak from 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. In her book “Breath of a Whale,” Calvez relates the stories of the familial orcas in the waters of Washington state and British Columbia; the migratory humpbacks; and the deep-diving blue whales, the largest animals on the planet. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. This free event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available.
An EcoDistrict in the heart of Olympia? This education event is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Join the community discussion with the director of the Capitol Hill EcoDistrict, Joel Sisolak. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. Space is limited, so get a ticket through the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2279375435453403/
Friday
Mini Golf at the library: Families, bring your kids for a round of mini golf from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Each player will putt through 9 holes. Stop by the library in advance to get your free ticket with tee time. This event will be held after regular hours, No other library services will be available.
