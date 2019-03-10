Local

This ramp to southbound I-5 will close Monday night

By Rolf Boone

March 10, 2019 02:41 PM

A ramp from Marvin Road in Lacey to southbound Interstate 5 will close Monday night through early Tuesday, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The closure, which starts at 9 p.m. Monday and ends at 5 a.m. Tuesday, will allow crews to repair the ramp asphalt.

The work is part of the future diverging diamond interchange that will replace the current Marvin Road overpass.

The new interchange is expected to accommodate growth in the area, as well as improve traffic flow and potentially reduce collisions, according to the state. By 2035, northeast Lacey is expected to be home to 13,000 people, 5,500 residences — single-family and multifamily dwellings — and 9 million square feet of commercial development, according to Lacey projections.

The $48 million diverging diamond project is expected to be complete in late 2020.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

