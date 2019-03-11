This driver fell asleep and drove into Hood Canal

A 20-year-old Shelton woman was hurt and taken to an area hospital after she drove off the road and into Hood Canal, according to the Washington State Patrol.
How did she manage to do that? She fell asleep, a state patrol press memo shows.
About 8:10 a.m. Monday, the woman was headed south on U.S. 101, near Potlatch State Park, when she apparently fell asleep in her 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle then crossed the center line, drove down an embankment and into the water.
She was later taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton. Her passenger, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.
The woman was cited for second-degree negligent driving, according to the state patrol.
