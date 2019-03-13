Restaurant inspections for March 13

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Starbucks
413 Lilly Road NE
March 7: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: In-use wiping towel had no sanitizer. Wiping towel used on food contact surfaces must be rinsed and returned in supply bucket of quat sanitizer so that it always contains proper amount of sanitizer strength.
Pizza Hut #033696
4660 Whitman Lane SE
March 4: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed card and assure all employees have current and valid cards in two weeks. Obtain test paper for chlorine sanitizing dishwashing machine.
Pho Pacific
5718 Pacific Ave. SE
March 4: 125 red; 14 blue
Comments: Person in chargen non-compliance with code as demonstrated in violations. Operating in an immient health hazard. Correction: PIC/owner to retake Washington food worker card training by March 6 before re-opening inspection and demonstrate active managerial control of risk factors for re-opening to occur. Food worker cards unavailable for staff and “visitor” in kitchen. Per employees, never had food worker card training. Corrections: Employees must have cards on-site available upon request. Employees are to be excluded from food service until obtained. Non-employees are to be excluded from food prep areas/kitchen. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink in scullery area absent soap and paper towel, basin had bowl/pot in it. Main kitchen hand sink absent soap and paper towels. Per owner, hasn’t had time to replenish in past few days. Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked with soap and disposable towels at all hours of operation. If you are unable to wash hands, you are unable to serve food to the public. CDI: Operator bought products and stocked sinks. Improper hand washing. Hands were not properly washed before food prep, after changing tasks. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved and properly stocked hand sink as required. Hand washing is a basic requirement for safe operation of a food establishment, PIC is responsible for actively managing risks. Meat slicer dirty with food debris, not properly cleaned. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, properly clean meat slicer and all components. Improper cooling of PHFs. Pho prepared March 3 in 5-gallon containers with grease cap, 42-44 F. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. When shallow pan cooling, ensure product depth of 2 inches or less uncovered (until 41 degrees F or less) in walk-in. May transfer to alternate container once 41 F or lower. Room temperature storage of PHFs. Beef in sink basin 76 F, mackerel on counter 76 F. Correction: Maintain foods in proper hot or cold holding to reduce bacterial growth. Do not store foods at room temperature (CDI - rapid chill). Improper cold holding of PHFs. Cuddle fish double stacked in top of prep unit 57 F, bean sprouts in prep unit top 46 F, tofu 44 F prep unit top. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - rapid chill). Accurate thermometer unavailable in restaurant/units. One stem thermometer in facility (no ice, can’t verify). Correction: Provide and use proper thermometers. Use thin tip digital thermometer for internal food temperatures and provide thermometers in all food units. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Prep unit top absent inserts, not maintaining temperature. Correction: Use equipment as designed. Provide inserts to maintain air flow inside unit. Unit to maintain required cold holding temperature. Improper thawing. Frozen beef, frozen shrimp, frozen chicken on counter of food prep sink to thaw/defrost. Correction: Thaw by approved methods. CDI - placed in refrigerator. In-use utensils improperly stored. Rice scoop in standing water 67 F. Correction: Properly store by cleaning every four hours or store at/above 135 F or at/below 41 F. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained clear. Cardboard used throughout facility for non-food contact surfaces. Correction: Remove cardboard, provide smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable surfaces. Note: Facility closed due to operating in an immanent health hazard, inability to properly wash hands and control risk factors. Facility closed for 48 hours to allow staff training (food worker card training required for all staff) and cleaning of facility. PIC to demonstrate active managerial control of risk factors before allowed to re-open.
Arbor Center Chevron (grocery store permit)
9335 Martin Way E
March 4: 15 red; 15 blue
Comments: Packaged tuna sandwich, open display cooler, 44 F. Raw whole shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Eggs above milk in merchandiser, eggs above burritos in small merchandiser. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Store raw meats below ready-to-eat food (CDI - relocated). Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. PHF in open display cooler above required 41 F or lower. Eggs, boiled, 55 F and sandwiches 44 F. Correction: Relocate foods to operating cold holding unit maintaining foods at 41 F or lower. NOTE: When evaluating food temperatures use a thermometer to take food temperatures, cooler temperatures are not food temperatures. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Open display cooler not functioning to maintain required food temps of 41 F or lower. Correction: Repair or replace. Relocate foods to properly functioning unit. Employee medication stored in merchandiser above food for sale to public. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Store employee/all medications separate from food. CDI - relocated. Food/non-food surfaces improperly constructed. New wood shelving unsealed and less than 6 inches from floor. Correction: Raise 6 inches from floor and seal to make smooth and easily cleanable by April 1.
Arbor Center Chevron (food service establishment permit)
9335 Martin Way E
March 4: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Only prep unit out of service. Correction: Repair or replace. Continue temporary use of walk-in for cold holding. NOTE: Ensure hands are properly washed at stocked hand sink. Hand sanitizer may not be used after hand washing/before gloves on, and is not a substitute for handwashing. NOTE: Ensure adequate flow in dipper well.
Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza
8825 Tallon Lane SE
March 4: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink absent soap, paper towels and splash guard. Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked at all times. Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing only. Move items (food/wares) outside 18-inch splash zone of hand sink or provide splash guards. Bar gun holsters dirty and/or absent drain lines. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Clean and provide chain lines.
Safeway #1464
3215 Harrison Ave. NW
Feb. 28: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food debris observed in hand-washing sink in china area. Hand washing sinks may only be used for hand washing. Correction: Discussed use with deli person in charge and store manager. Note: Develop a plan to address food and oil build-up behind plumbed fryers.
My Goods Market #5497
102 College St. SE
Feb. 26: 10 red; 7 blue
Comments: Repeat violation: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Three-compartment sink in rear storage area being used as a hand sink (with sign). Food counter (prep area) hand sink in front absent splash guards and paper towel dispenser. Correction: A dedicated hand sink in the food prep area is required. Provide properly stocked hand sink with full splash guards OR re-locate food outside of splash zone or designate rear area as food prep and install hand sink. Quat sanitizer 0 ppm at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare per manufacturers instruction. Change every four hours or sooner if necessary. Physical facilities not properly installed. Shelving less than 6 inches off floor. Debris under shelving. Correction: Ensure shelving is 6 inches or more from floor to allow cleaning. Note: Cease multiple uses of three-compartment sink. Prevent potential contamination until splash guards are installed, wash sink between uses. One use at a time. Re-inspection required for repeat red high risk violation.
Thrive Nutrition
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Feb. 20: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: No test paper available. Chlorine sanitizer at greater than 200 ppm. Must be 50 ppm Chlorine. Obtain in five days. Provide a mechanism on restroom door to allow it to be self closing. Correct in two weeks.
Meridian Corner Deli Mobil
9410 Martin Way E
Feb. 19: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Facilities not properly maintained. Debris under shelving in walk in areas and under shelving. Correction: Increase cleaning effort.
Northwest Sausage & Deli
5945 Prather Road SW
Feb. 14: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: All foods in prep fridge at 43-45 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept at or below 41 F. Corrective action: Adjust thermostat and observe temperature to assure it lowers within 30 minutes. Also, informed by employee that service tech called for evaluation.
Safeway #1977
6200 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 14: 30 red; 12 blue
Comments: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food. Potato wedges 114-129 F in hot hold case. CDI - discarded. Note: Re-occurring violation, recommend log review/management action. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Sandwich line PHF above 41 F (e.g. tomatoes, 43 F, deli meat 44 F). Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is maintained at or below 41 F. CDI - rapid chill. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Sandwich prep unit not adequately functioning to maintain required temperatures. Correction: Repair unit to properly function. Use equipment as designed (e.g. nails). Recommend new unit top/lid. CDI - using alternate prep set-up. Chemical test strips unavailable for dish machine. Correction: Unit is both thermal and chemical use capable. Provide and use 1) chemical test strips 2) thermal test kit. Physical facilities not maintained. Food contact surfaces unavailable due to bakery storage. Correction: Clean/organize to ensure food contact surfaces and food prep areas are available as designed. Note: Hot holding and cold holding violations are a consistent issue in this department at this location. Management is to review active managerial controls and address cold/hot holding temperature violations. May require risk control plan.
Cebu Restaurant
9410 Martin Way E
Feb. 6: 45 red; 7 blue
Comments: Repeat violation: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Restroom absent hot water (turned off). Correction: Repair to provide hot water 100-120 F. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in hot holding at or above 135 F (CDI -discarded). Facility not in compliance with permit risk, facility not permitted for cooling. Cooling multiple items (flan, sticky rice, pickled vegetables). Correction: Change risk category to allow proper cooling or cease cooling practices. Risk change form provided. Utensils improperly stored. Silverware stored with handles down. Correction: Store with handles up to avoid potential contamination. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Floors, walls, ceiling dirty with build-up/debris. Inadequate lighting in food prep areas. Correction: Improve lighting to provide required 50 CFU. Re-inspection required.
No violations found
▪ Paco’s Tacos (4520 Lacey Blvd. SE)
▪ Safeway #543 (4700 Yelm Highway SE)
▪ Tacos 2 Hermanos (4520 Intelco Loop SE)
▪ Walgreens #06083 (4540 Lacey Blvd. SE)
