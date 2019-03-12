Local

Police looking for man who attempted to rob woman in northeast Olympia

By Rolf Boone

March 12, 2019 10:16 AM

Olympia and Lacey police, plus Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in northeast Olympia Tuesday morning.
Olympia and Lacey police, plus Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in northeast Olympia Tuesday morning.
Olympia and Lacey police, plus Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in northeast Olympia Tuesday morning.

Olympia and Lacey police, plus Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in northeast Olympia Tuesday morning.

The suspect was last seen wearing black clothes. He also has a gray beard, said Lt. Paul Lower with Olympia police. Law enforcement has set up a perimeter east of Lilly Road and are using K9 to track the suspect, he said.

About 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Mapleridge Court Northeast, the suspect broke through a sliding-glass door and confronted the woman in the residence, demanding money.

The woman stepped back and the man began to look through the residence, Lower said.

Meanwhile, a friend suddenly knocked on the front door. That scared the suspect and he fled, Lower said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.

  Comments  