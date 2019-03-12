He burgled their Lacey residence while they went for a walk

Lacey police are looking for a man who burgled a residence while the owners went for a walk. When they returned, they saw the suspect fleeing with a pillow case filled with their stuff.
The incident was reported March 2 at a residence on Camano Loop Northeast.
The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-10 and has short hair. He was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. The homeowners saw him leave in either a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.
The pillow case contained wedding rings, a coin collection and a purse with identification, credit cards and a cell phone.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
