What’s Happening for March 14

Thursday
Author event with Leigh Calvez: Calvez will speak from 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. In her book “Breath of a Whale,” Calvez relates the stories of the familial orcas in the waters of Washington state and British Columbia; the migratory humpbacks; and the deep-diving blue whales, the largest animals on the planet. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. This free event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available.
An EcoDistrict in the heart of Olympia? This education event is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Join the community discussion with the director of the Capitol Hill EcoDistrict, Joel Sisolak. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. Space is limited, so get a ticket through the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2279375435453403/
Friday
Mini Golf at the library: Families, bring your kids for a round of mini golf from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Each player will putt through 9 holes. Stop by the library in advance to get your free ticket with tee time. This event will be held after regular hours, No other library services will be available.
Saturday
United Way of Thurston County’s Straight from the Heart: This dinner party and auction fundraiser at the Hotel RL in west Olympia begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, then dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. After dinner there will be a 1940s-inspired after-party with music by Vendredi’s Bag and swing-dance professionals Shimmy Shake Swingers inspiring dancers. This event was originally scheduled for Feb. 9, but was postponed because of the snowstorm. Tickets are $200 per person and available at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/SFTH
Hands Off Venezuela rally and march: The Olympia Venezuela Anti-Intervention Coalition (VAIC) is organizing the rally and march from noon to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park to protest and resist the Trump administration’s attempted coup in Venezuela and the threatened use of military force against that sovereign nation. There will be speakers, and music by David Rovics. Free.
Saturday and Sunday
Ocean Shores Razor Clam & Seafood Festival: The annual festival at the Ocean Shores Convention Center includes a chowder cook-off, demonstrations, vendors, wine tasting, Razor Clam contests, workshops, and entertainment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Sunday
Women’s history tours of Bigelow House Museum: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum will offer special women’s history tours of the Bigelow House Museum, 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia, on Sundays in March in honor of Women’s History Month. Visitors will learn about the women who lived in and visited the 1860s-era Bigelow House, including its most famous visitor, Susan B. Anthony. Tours will be 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for those under 18 and $15 for a family. Free for members. Information: olympiahistory.org.
Monday
Olympia's Crisis Response Unit and Familiar Faces programs: Anne Larsen, outreach services coordinator for the Olympia Police Department, and staff, will speak about the new Crisis Response Unit and Familiar Faces programs at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2300 East End St. NW. The Crisis Response Unit, a partnership between the Olympia Police Department and Recovery Innovations International, is a four-person team providing free, confidential, and voluntary crisis response assistance. The Familiar Faces program, a partnership between the Olympia Police Department and Catholic Community Services, has Peer Navigators working with 20 of the most vulnerable individuals in downtown Olympia. The program is presented by Justice not Jails. Free.
Stay Woke rally with Dolores Huerta: This event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The event is dedicated to promoting the youth voice to end oppression and to raise funds for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. local nonprofits will showcase their efforts against oppression. At 7 p.m., civil rights icon Huerta will share the story of her life of activism. Tickets are on a sliding scale up to $50 and are available at washingtoncenter.org. Information: http://doloreshuerta.org/ and https://studentsstaywoke.weebly.com/
Tuesday
Olympia area legislators to host town hall meeting: Legislators representing the 22nd Legislative District will host a town hall at 6 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus event center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Sen. Sam Hunt and Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio will provide a brief update on budget proposals for the 2019-21 biennium, discuss legislation to address education, clean air and water, local jobs and infrastructure, and health care, and take questions. Free.
“Where’s the Water” series takes on rural water challenges and solutions: The third gathering in the League of Women Voters’ series on water issues facing Thurston County will be at 6 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, Yelm. Speakers will be Yelm Mayor JW Foster; Mary Verner, water resources program manager for the Department of Ecology; Yelm dairyman Larry Schorno; and Nora White, education and outreach coordinator for the Thurston Conservation District. Free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking.
Author reading at Browsers Bookshop: Authors Bob Quinn and Liz Carlisle will be at Browsers at 7 p.m. to read from their book “Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs, and Healthy Food.” The bookshop is at 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The Slow Food group will be there with snacks made from heritage wheat.
Wednesday
Dedication of A. Barbara Clarkson Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Center at SPSCC: The renaming event honors the work of retiring South Puget Sound Community College trustee Barbara Clarkson. It will be from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. in the center, which is on the second floor of Building 22 on the Olympia campus. Free.
