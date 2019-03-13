Donations pour in for Thurston Co. deputy who had a stroke while on duty

An online fundraiser for a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy who suffered a stroke last week has raised more than $33,000 in two days.
Deputy Troy Larson, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2007. A week ago, he was in his patrol vehicle at a crash scene when he felt a pain in his neck, according to Lt. Tim Rudloff.
He was taken to Capital Medical Center, where doctors determined he had an arterial dissection that caused a stroke, according to the Facebook fundraiser started by a detective with the Sheriff’s Office.
He was moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he had another stroke, went into cardiac arrest and had emergency brain surgery to relieve pressure.
“Currently, Troy is in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness,” according to the Facebook page.
Larson was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re all hoping for the best. We’re hoping for a miracle,” Rudloff said.
