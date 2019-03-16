Local

Water lecture series travels to Yelm to address rural issues

By The Olympian staff

March 16, 2019 12:58 PM

The League of Women Voters series “Where’s the Water” will travel to Yelm Tuesday to talk about rural water challenges and solutions, and you can get a free ride to Yelm to participate.

The League has arranged for a bus to pick up passengers from The Olympia Center at 4:30 p.m. and the Lacey Senior Center at 5 p.m. to arrive at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, for the 6 p.m. program.

The third gathering in the League’s series on water issues facing Thurston County will feature Yelm Mayor JW Foster; Mary Verner, water resources program manager for the Department of Ecology; Yelm dairyman Larry Schorno; and Nora White, education and outreach coordinator for the Thurston Conservation District.

As with the entire series, admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking.

The bus will return to Lacey at 8:30 p.m. and to The Olympia Center at 8:45 p.m.

