Water lecture series travels to Yelm to address rural issues

The League of Women Voters series “Where’s the Water” will travel to Yelm Tuesday to talk about rural water challenges and solutions, and you can get a free ride to Yelm to participate.
The League has arranged for a bus to pick up passengers from The Olympia Center at 4:30 p.m. and the Lacey Senior Center at 5 p.m. to arrive at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, for the 6 p.m. program.
The third gathering in the League’s series on water issues facing Thurston County will feature Yelm Mayor JW Foster; Mary Verner, water resources program manager for the Department of Ecology; Yelm dairyman Larry Schorno; and Nora White, education and outreach coordinator for the Thurston Conservation District.
As with the entire series, admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking.
The bus will return to Lacey at 8:30 p.m. and to The Olympia Center at 8:45 p.m.
