Man assaulted by an acquaintance outside JC Penney at Capital Mall, police say

A man was assaulted outside JC Penney at Capital Mall in west Olympia on Wednesday, according to Olympia police.
The victim, a man in his 50s, and the suspect, a man in his 20s, know each other, Lt. Paul Lower said.
About 3:30 p.m., the two ran into each other at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant and began to argue about a financial debt. The older man left the restaurant, but was followed by the suspect, according to police.
The two eventually met again outside JC Penney in the Capital Mall parking lot.
Then, the suspect struck the man in the head, possibly with a screw driver or wrench, and left the scene in a vehicle being driven by another man. The victim suffered a laceration and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lower said.
There were several witnesses to the assault, but police also received conflicting reports about the type of vehicle that was driven from the scene. Police were planning to re-interview some witnesses, Lower said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
