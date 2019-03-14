Thurston County Food Bank set to acquire ‘Other Bank’

The Thurston County Food Bank distributes free food. The YWCA’s Other Bank distributes free personal hygiene and household cleaning products. Now, the food bank is about to offer that service.
The two organizations announced Thursday that the food bank is set to acquire the Other Bank and will begin offering hygiene products on July 1. The Other Bank, which is in Olympia at 220 Union Ave. SE, will continue to accept hygiene and household cleaning product donations through June 26.
The YWCA has operated the Other Bank since 1985 and distributes products to more than 13,000 people a year.
Chief Executive Hillary Detamore said the YWCA will use the transition to focus on other services.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
“This change will enable us to expand our commitment to community education, leadership development and advocacy,” she said in a statement.
Food Bank Executive Director Robert Coit said the organization will operate the Other Bank with the same basic structure and honor its history.
“It is our intent to expand the service throughout our network, but also to scale the program up as new resources become available,” he said in a statement.
Unsure about this transition?
The YWCA is set to hold two community open houses at its Union Avenue address to answer questions about the change. The first is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 and the second is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 2. For more information, send an email to ywca@ywcaofolympia.org.
Comments