Local

One dead after crash on Littlerock Road near Tumwater

By Olympian staff

March 15, 2019 09:58 AM

The fatal crash happened on the 8100 block of Littlerock Road Southwest.
The fatal crash happened on the 8100 block of Littlerock Road Southwest. Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff's Office via Twitter
The fatal crash happened on the 8100 block of Littlerock Road Southwest. Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff's Office via Twitter

One person died following a single-vehicle crash near Tumwater on Friday.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash on the 8100 block of Littlerock Road Southwest.

No other details were immediately released.

Littlerock Road was closed near 81st Avenue Southwest for the investigation, according to West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

  Comments  