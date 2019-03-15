One dead after crash on Littlerock Road near Tumwater

One person died following a single-vehicle crash near Tumwater on Friday.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tweeted there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash on the 8100 block of Littlerock Road Southwest.
No other details were immediately released.
Littlerock Road was closed near 81st Avenue Southwest for the investigation, according to West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.
Comments