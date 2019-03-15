Remains identified as Aberdeen teen missing for nearly 50 years

Authorities say remains found in southwest Oregon have been identified as Aberdeen teenager Anne Marie Lehman, who went missing nearly a half-century ago.
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel told KOMO-TV that remains of an unknown girl were found in a wooded area near Grants Pass, Oregon, in August 1971. The investigation went cold, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office had assumed custody of the remains in 2013.
DNA from the remains was submitted to the DNA Doe Project last year, leading authorities to identify her as Lehman by matching DNA from her sister, Virginia, according to the Daily World in Aberdeen.
Sixteen-year-old Lehman disappeared from the Aberdeen area in 1971. The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. She was a runaway, and her sister said she left town with an older woman, according to the Daily World.
Annie Lehman’s parents, Norma and Albert, both died in the 1990s, the Aberdeen newspaper has reported. Her mother had been from England originally. Annie’s brother Allen, who was about four years older, is also deceased.
The young woman found in southern Oregon was carrying a map of northern California campgrounds and 38 cents in her pocket. An ornate ring found with the body had a mother of pearl face that was scratched with the letters “AL.”
