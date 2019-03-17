What’s Happening for March 17

Sunday
Ocean Shores Razor Clam & Seafood Festival: The annual festival at the Ocean Shores Convention Center includes a chowder cook-off, demonstrations, vendors, wine tasting, razor clam contests, workshops, and entertainment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Women’s history tours of Bigelow House Museum: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum will offer special women’s history tours of the Bigelow House Museum, 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia, on Sundays in March in honor of Women’s History Month. Visitors will learn about the women who lived in and visited the 1860s-era Bigelow House, including its most famous visitor, Susan B. Anthony. Tours will be 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for those under 18 and $15 for a family. Free for members. Information: olympiahistory.org.
Monday
Olympia's Crisis Response Unit and Familiar Faces programs: Anne Larsen, outreach services coordinator for the Olympia Police Department, and staff, will speak about the new Crisis Response Unit and Familiar Faces programs at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2300 East End St. NW. The Crisis Response Unit, a partnership between the Olympia Police Department and Recovery Innovations International, is a four-person team providing free, confidential, and voluntary crisis response assistance. The Familiar Faces program, a partnership between the Olympia Police Department and Catholic Community Services, has Peer Navigators working with 20 of the most vulnerable individuals in downtown Olympia. The program is presented by Justice not Jails. Free.
Stay Woke rally with Dolores Huerta: This event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The event is dedicated to promoting the youth voice to end oppression and to raise funds for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. local nonprofits will showcase their efforts against oppression. At 7 p.m., civil rights icon Huerta will share the story of her life of activism. Tickets are on a sliding scale up to $50 and are available at washingtoncenter.org. Information: http://doloreshuerta.org/ and https://studentsstaywoke.weebly.com/
Women Be Jammin’: In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women In Jazz, Olympia Jazz Central is presenting this evening of jazz improvisation at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Musicians and vocalists are welcome to join Marina Albero on piano, Lorree Gardener on bass, and Darlene Jones on drums. Sign up at 7:30 p.m., the downbeat will be at 8 p.m., and the jamming will end about 10:30 p.m. Susan Tuzzolino will be mistress of ceremonies. Admission by donation of $5-$20.
Tuesday
Olympia area legislators to host town hall meeting: Legislators representing the 22nd Legislative District will host a town hall at 6 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus event center, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Sen. Sam Hunt and Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio will provide a brief update on budget proposals for the 2019-21 biennium, discuss legislation to address education, clean air and water, local jobs and infrastructure, and health care, and take questions. Free.
“Where’s the Water” series takes on rural water challenges and solutions: The third gathering in the League of Women Voters’ series on water issues facing Thurston County will be at 6 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, Yelm. Speakers will be Yelm Mayor JW Foster; Mary Verner, water resources program manager for the Department of Ecology; Yelm dairyman Larry Schorno; and Nora White, education and outreach coordinator for the Thurston Conservation District. Free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking.
Author reading at Browsers Bookshop: Authors Bob Quinn and Liz Carlisle will be at Browsers at 7 p.m. to read from their book “Grain by Grain: A Quest to Revive Ancient Wheat, Rural Jobs, and Healthy Food.” The bookshop is at 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The Slow Food group will be there with snacks made from heritage wheat.
Wednesday
Dedication of A. Barbara Clarkson Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Center at SPSCC: The renaming event honors the work of retiring South Puget Sound Community College trustee Barbara Clarkson. It will be from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. in the center, which is on the second floor of Building 22 on the Olympia campus. Free.
Thursday
Regional Athletic Complex (RAC) Field-Replacement Celebration: The City of Lacey Parks & Recreation Department invites the community to this celebration from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the RAC, 8345 Steilacoom Road SE. This winter, the city replaced the infield turf on softball infields 1 and 2 due to wear and tear, and all 6 artificial turf fields will be replaced over the next few years. Information: 360-491-0857 or LaceyParks@ci.lacey.wa.us.
Olympia Meaningful Movies: A screening of “A Place at the Table” co-sponsored by South Sound Food System Network and GRUB will run 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. The film explores why 50 million Americans don't know where their next meal is coming from. After the film, a panel of speakers will lead a discussion. Admission is free but donations are welcome.
Public Workshop for Olympia Art Crossing: The community is invited to meet public artists Lin McJunkin and Milo White, the project artists for the first Olympia Art Crossings on West Bay Drive, at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Garfield School, 325 Plymouth St NW. Residents can provide neighborhood context for them as they develop their concept plan for the artwork. The meeting is open to everyone, but particularly for residents in neighborhoods closest to the site. The West Bay Drive Art Crossing is part of a larger city project to place public art deep in Olympia’s neighborhoods. Information: olympiawa.gov/artplan or by emailing sjohnson@ci.olympia.wa or calling 360-709-2678.
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: Kristie L. Ebi, professor of Global Health at the University of Washington and a lead author on the recent UN climate report, will discuss “Looking into a Very Different Future: Global Warming of 1.5° Centigrade.” The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Downtown Olympia’s Third Thursday: This regular community celebration has 18 businesses participating this month, offering discounts, happy hours and artist receptions. Shoppers can pick up a Challenge Game at the information booth from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Fourth and Washington or at a Third Thursday business, then solve the phrase of the month to win prizes. Downtown performers will include the Men’s Quartet and Lux Gaxiola. Information: 360-481-5010 or britk@redbarncommunications.com.
27th Annual Student GREEN Congress: More than 400 student delegates from schools around the South Puget Sound will gather at The Evergreen State College to share field research results about local streams, and use those findings to recommend stewardship actions for their schools, homes, and communities. The keynote speaker will be Bill Brennen as Billy B., the Natural Science Song and Dance Man. Information: https://www.thurstoncd.com/welcome/programs/south-sound-green/
Friday
Climate Conversations Series discusses Wolverines: Guest speaker Cathy Raley, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, has been studying the distribution and ecology of wolverines in the northern Cascade Range in Washington and British Columbia, and will talk about their survival in a changing climate from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Olympia City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Free.
Saturday
Lacey Sunrise Lions Club Pancake Breakfast and Car Show: This annual event runs from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. in Lacey. Breakfast features all you can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and assorted beverages. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. All proceeds assist low-income eye care patients, provide wheelchair ramps, stock backpacks full of food for homeless children, and provide free dictionaries for third graders. Information: www.laceysunriselions.org.
Talk on “The Witches of Salem:” Tumwater First Baptist Church will host Jeri McCoy, geneologist with the Mayflower Society, who will talk about how witches were identified, what happened to them, and who was executed in 1692 in Massachusetts. The talk begins at 4 p.m. at the church, 405 X St., Tumwater. Free. Complimentary refreshments and a "witchey" door prize will be provided.
Celebrate Arbor Day at Percival Landing: Celebrate the city of Olympia’s 26th year as a Tree City USA from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. NW. The celebration includes a hands-on pruning workshop, a self-guided shoreline native plant walk, music by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra, ceremonial shade tree planting, and kids activities. Take home a free native tree, shrub, or wildflower seeds. Meet at the shelter over the water for all events. Light refreshments will be provided. Information: olympiawa.gov/arborday
"The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore" with author Kim Fu: Spend the afternoon with Fu, a Canadian-born author living in Seattle who will read from and discuss her new novel, set at a sleepaway camp in the Pacific Northwest. Fu will speak from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The event is for adults and teens. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Lacey Community Baby Shower: Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, will host this party for new and expecting parents and their families from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Community organizations and library staff will provide free information and answer questions on topics like health, early literacy, and parenting resources. There will be refreshments, free giveaways, and door prizes. Information: 360-491-3860.
"There is No Such Thing As a Free Lunch" free lunch: Gather from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to learn about Friendly Water for the World's efforts to help communities around the globe ensure their own safe drinking water. Friendly Water is an Olympia-based international non-profit organization working in 15 countries in Asia, Africa, and Central/South America. There will be gifts from around the world, displays, and food from Nineveh. It is free, but you have to have a ticket. For tickets, call 206-321-4114; email ronstorey@storeyco.com, or visit www.friendlywater.net
