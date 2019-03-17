Local

Coroner IDs man who died Friday morning after crash on Littlerock Road

By Rolf Boone

March 17, 2019 09:56 AM

Fatal crash closes Littlerock Road south of Black Hills High School

Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 8100 block of Littlerock Road.
By
Up Next
Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 8100 block of Littlerock Road.
By

Jeremiah Aseltine was identified Sunday as the man who recently died in a car crash on Littlerock Road, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

His autopsy is set for Tuesday.

About 8:40 a.m. Friday, the 38-year-old was headed south on Littlerock Road, near Tumwater, when his vehicle veered off the road and first hit a street sign, followed by crashing into a fence.

Aseltine was the only person in the vehicle.

Littlerock Road was closed for a few hours near 81st Avenue Southwest for the investigation, according to West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.

  Comments  