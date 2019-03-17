Coroner IDs man who died Friday morning after crash on Littlerock Road

Jeremiah Aseltine was identified Sunday as the man who recently died in a car crash on Littlerock Road, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
His autopsy is set for Tuesday.
About 8:40 a.m. Friday, the 38-year-old was headed south on Littlerock Road, near Tumwater, when his vehicle veered off the road and first hit a street sign, followed by crashing into a fence.
Aseltine was the only person in the vehicle.
Littlerock Road was closed for a few hours near 81st Avenue Southwest for the investigation, according to West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.
