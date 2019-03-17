Did you win a Best of South Sound award?

The 2018 winners, listed in first, second and third-place finishes.
Food & Dining
-21 and over: Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.
-Bakery: Wagner’s European Bakery & Cafe, San Francisco Street Bakery, Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes.
-Bar: Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen, Pints & Quarts, Lacey.
-Barisa: Rikki with Avenue Espresso, Kiana at Avenue Espresso, Stephanie at Southbay Coffee.
-Bartender: Jen at Two Mile House, Nicole at Pints Barn, Jessie at Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.
-BBQ: Ranch House BBQ, South Bay Dickerson’s BBQ, Marv’s Marvlus Pit Bar-B-Q.
-Breakfast: Hawks Prairie Restaurant, Martin Way Diner, Hash.
-Brunch: Budd Bay Cafe, Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Tugboat Annies.
-Buffet: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Budd Bay Cafe, Little Creek Casino Resort.
-Business lunch: Budd Bay Cafe, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Tugboat Annies.
-Casual dining: Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, River’s Edge.
-Catering: Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, South Puget Sound Community College.
-Chinese food: Emperor’s Palace, Lemon Grass Restaurant, Tea Leaf II.
-Clam chowder: Budd Bay Cafe, Tugboat Annies, Chelsea Farm Oyster Bar.
-Coffee: Dutch Bros, Avenue Espresso, South Bay Coffee Company.
-Curry: Lemon Grass Restaurant, Curry Corner, Curry House.
-Deli: Meconi’s Italian Subs, 5th on 4th Sandwich Shop, Canna Cabana Subs & Shakes.
-Family restaurant: Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, Red Robin Restaurant, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant.
-Fine dining: Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, Gardner’s Seafood & Pasta, Basilico Ristorante.
-Food truck: Boka Island Fusion, California Tacos, Van’s Burger.
-German food: German Diner, Oskar’s, Olympa Hotdog Co.
-Happy hour: Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.
-Indian food: Curry Corner, Curry House, Great Cuisine of India.
-Italian food: Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Basilico Ristorante.
-Japanese food: Happy Teriyaki, Koibito, Sushi House.
-Local brewery: Fish Tail Brew Pub, Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Three Magnets Brewing Co.
-Meat shops: Stewart’s Meats, Western Meats, Johnson’s Smokehouse & Sausage Kitchen.
-Mexican food: Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen, El Sarape Mexican Restaurants, Harts Mesa.
-Pizza: Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, Vic’s Pizzeria, Old School Pizzeria.
-Romantic dinner experience: Gardner’s Seafood & Pasta, Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, La Petite Maison.
-Seafood: Little Creek Casino Resort, Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar.
-Take out: Eastside Big Tom, Van’s Burger, Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen and Catering.
-Teriyaki food: Happy Teriyaki, Koibito, Teriyaki Delight, Tumwater.
-Thai food: Lemon Grass Restaurant, Thai Garden, Bangkok Thai.
-Vegetarian food: Cascadia Grill, Lemon Grass Restaurant, Tofu Hut.
-Vietnamese Restaurant: Da Nang Restaurant, Pho Hoa Restaurant, Pho Saigon #8.
-Waiter or Waitresses: Danielle with Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Marlyn with O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, Kalyn with Charlie’s Bar & Grill.
Services
-Accountant: Bigelow Family Financial, Dana C. Maher CPA PS, Armour & Associates PS.
-Apartment community: Olympia Crest Apartments, Affiinity at Olympia, Little Tuscany Apartments.
-Assisted living: Olympics West, The Firs Independent Retirement, Panorama.
-Auto repair: Terry’s Automotive (second place), Larsen’s Auto Repair (third place).
-Bank: Washington Business Bank, Olympia Federral Savings, First Citizens Bank.
-Barber: Lonestar Salon, Terran at Shear Happieness, Rudy at Hotel Olympia Barber & Styling Shop.
-Barber shop: Sport Cuts LLC, Milo’s Barbershop, Clippers Barber Shop.
-Car dealer: Hanson Motors, Toyota of Olympia, Titus Will.
-Car wash: Tumwater Auto Spa, The Wave, Go Green Car Wash.
-Chiropractor: Kudick Chiropractic, All Ways Chiropractic, Russell Chiropractic.
-Communications/public relations: Lally Communications, Fashionably Frank Communications, Mosaic Marketing Solutions.
-Computer technical support: 4th Dimension Computers, Digital Advantage, BrightWire Networks.
-Contractor/ new construction: Rob Rice Homes, Olympia Construction, Pinup Clean Up.
-Contractor/remodel: John Erwin Remodeling, City to Home Tile & Stone LLC, Elkin Contracting Inc.
-Credit Union: TwinStar Credit Union, WSECU, O Bee Credit Union.
-Daycare center: Serendipity, Scribbles & Giggles, Kiddie Academy of Lacey.
-Dentist: Vetter Dental Group, Peterson & Cammack Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Fisher Jones Family Dentistry.
-Dog groomer: Grateful Dogs, Fluff on the Fly, Laurel’s Pet Grooming.
-Dog groomer/location: Northwind Pet Care Center, Grateful Dogs, Precious Paws Daycare and Boarding.
-Financial adviser: Whitney Kershner, Edward Jones; Dirk Farrar, Edward Jones; Cameron Daniels, Edward Jones.
-Florist: Specialty Floral Design, Elle’s Floral Design, Artistry in Flowers.
-Gyms: Valley Athletic Club, Gravity Yoga, Fit Life.
-Hair salon: LoneStar Salon, Tabatha’s Hair Salon, Luxe for Style.
-Hair stylist: Tabatha Watts, Tabatha’s Hair Salon; Devyn Buma, LoneStar Salon; Tera Jones, 4th and Brooklyn Salon.
-Heating/Air Conditioning: Capital Heating & Cooling, Community Heating and Cooling, G&G Heating.
-Home health care agency: FirstLight Home Care, Senior Helpers, Providence Home and Community Care.
-Home inspectors: Cameo Home Inspection Services, Watermeade Valley Home Inspections, Boggs Inspection Services.
-Housekeeping: Elite Cleaning, Cyndi’s Quality Cleaning, Mary’s Residential Cleaning.
-Insurance agency: Ronelle Funk Insurance, All State; GHB Insurance; Melanie Bakala, State Farm Insurance.
-Interior design store: Design Smart Home Staging & Redesign, Drees, Thompsons Furniture and Gifts.
-Interior designer: Lisa Poundstone, Design Smart Home; Diane Peck, Color Consulting; Diane Grassman, Interior Dimensions.
-Kennel: Northwind Pet Care Center, Precious Paws Daycare & Boarding, Lean on Me.
-Landscaper: Controlled Rain LLC, Timeless, CPC Landscape LLC.
-Law firm: Bean, Gentry, Wheeler & Peternell PLLC., Cap City Law, Rivera Law Offices PLLC.
-Marina: Zittel’s Marina, Boston Harbor Marina, West Bay Marina.
-Massage business: Absolute Relaxation Therapeutic Massage, The V Spa, Guiding Intuition Therapeutic Massage.
-Mortgage company: Skip Thompson, Guild Mortgage; Michelle Wickett, Axia Home Loans; Mortgage One Northwest.
-Nail Salon: T Spa Nails, Christine Dior Nail Spa, Nail Creations Tumwater.
-Painting: Flying Colors Painting Co., Oly Painting Co., JMG Painting.
-Personal trainer: Amy Jo, Transformation Fitness; Sophie, Fit LIfe; Samantha Ashe, Valley Athletic Club.
-Pest control: PCI Pest Control, Venables Pest Management, Standard Pest Control.
-Plumbing: Springers Plumbing LLC, Treat Plumbing, M&M Plumbing.
-Professional photographer: Kimberly Witort, Crystal Ball Photography, CM Focus.
-Real estate agent: Kevin Gordham, Keller Williams South Sound; Steve Pust, Van Dorm Realty; Nicole Braam, Better Properties Lacey.
-Real estate office: Van Dorm Realty, Better Properties Lacey, Keller Williams South Sound.
-Retirement community: Revel Lacey, The Firs Independent Retirement Community, Panorama.
-Roofing: United Roofing Solutions, Town & Country Roofing, Roofing Pros.
-Spa: Orchard House Spa, Arch Salon and Spa, The V Spa.
-Tanning salon: Desert Sun, Oasis Tanning, Tan Republic.
-Tattoo parlor: Fleshworks Tattoo Studio, Bulldog Tattoo Parlor, Spider Monkey Tattoo.
-Tire store: Les Schwab, Discount Tire, Gary’s Point S Tire and Auto Service.
-Towing company: Black Lake Towing, Nisqually Towing, Summit Towing.
-Travel agency: AAA Washington, Yelm Travel, All Ways Travel Services.
-Veterinarian: Tumwater Veterinarian, South Bay Veterinarian, Chambers Prairie Veterinarian.
-Web/graphic design: Media Market Solutions, Dayle Designs, Digital Advantage.
-Window cleaning: Window Genie of Olympia, Flying Squeegee, Elite Cleaning of Washington.
-Window covering and treatment: Budget Blinds of Olympia & Tumwater, Blind Depot, Mission Glass.
Retail
-Antiques: Country Chicks, Courtyard Antiques, Village Peacock.
-Appliances: McKinney’s Appliances, Welch’s Appliances, Costco.
-Art gallery: Childhood’s End Gallery, Splash Gallery, Gallery Boom.
-Auto parts: Cut Rate Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Auto Zone.
-Bicycle shop: Joy Ride Bikes, Old Town Bicycle, Deschutes River Cyclery.
-Bookstore: Barnes & Noble, Browsers Books, Orca Books.
-Bowling alley: Westside Lanes, Aztec Lanes, Tumwater Lanes.
-Clothing (men): g. miller, Kohl’s, Eddie Bauer.
-Clothing (women): Sweet Life, Hot Toddy, Kohl’s.
-Craft store: Hobby Lobby, Joanne’s, Shipwreck Beads.
-Furniture store: Olympia Furniture Co., Selden’s of Olympia, Thompson’s Furniture and Gift.
-Golf course: Capitol City, Tumwater Valley, Salish Cliffs.
-Grocery store: Bayview and Ralph’s, Spud’s Produce Market, Ila’s Foods.
-Home electronics: Best Buy, Costco, Desco Audio and Video.
-Home improvement: Olympia Supply Co., Bayview Building Materials, Lincoln Creek Lumber.
-Jewelry store: Panowicz Jewelers, Kluhs, Lacey; Fred Meyer, Lacey.
-Lodging: Little Creek Casino Resort, Great Wolf Lodge, Hotel RL.
-Most unique gifts: Linnea’s Unique Boutique, Archibald Sisters, Compass Rose.
-Motorcycles: NW Harley Davidson, South Sound Honda, Yamaha Motor Sports of Olympia.
-Museum: Hands On Children’s Museum, Washington State History Museum, Squaxin Island Museum.
-Outdoor: REI, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods.
-Power tools: J&I Power Equipment, Lew Rents, Harbor Freight.
-Recreational cannabis store: 420 Carpenter, Green Lady, Olympia Weed Company.
-Shoe store: South Sound Running, Nordstrom, DSW.
-Specialty store: Archibald Sisters, Psychic Sister, GenevaWoods Health Supplies.
-Sweet treats: Bittersweet Chocolates, Grandpa’s Soda Fountain, Craft Pie and Art Bar.
-Toy store: Captain Little, Two Monkeys Toy Store, The Toy Box Collectibles.
-Weddings: Albee’s Garden Parties, The Heritage Room, Riverbend Ranch.
-Wine bar: Uncork and Unwind, Swing Wine Bar, Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.
-Wine store: Total Wine, Uncork and Unwind, Trader Joe’s.
Entertainment
-Casino: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Little Creek Casino Resort, Lucky Eagle Casino.
-DJ: DJ K12, Trevor Altman, Tony Garcia.
-Family entertainment: Hands on Children’s Museum, Boom Shaka, Great Wolf Lodge.
-Festival: Procession of the Species, Lakefair, Tumwater Artesian Brewfest.
-Karaoke: Emperor’s Palace, Clipper Cafe, The Junction.
-Local band: Big Blue Van, Been There Done That, Black Satin.
-Local band (cover): Stir Crazy, Exit 88, Nana’s Pant Suit.
-Local playhouse: Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Harlequin Productions, Olympia Family Theater.
-Ocean get-away: Quinault Beach Resort Casino, Kalaloch Lodge, Westport Winery.
-Parade: Procession of the Species, Lakefair Parade, Tumwater Independence Day Parade.
-Place to dance: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Jake’s on 4th, Rhythm & Rye.
