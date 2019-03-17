Local

Did you win a Best of South Sound award?

By Olympian staff

March 17, 2019 04:21 PM

Gardner’s restaurant won a first-place Best of South Sound award for romantic dinner experience.
Gardner's restaurant won a first-place Best of South Sound award for romantic dinner experience. Staff file, 2013 Steve Bloom
Gardner’s restaurant won a first-place Best of South Sound award for romantic dinner experience. Staff file, 2013 Steve Bloom

The 2018 winners, listed in first, second and third-place finishes.

Food & Dining

-21 and over: Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.

-Bakery: Wagner’s European Bakery & Cafe, San Francisco Street Bakery, Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes.

-Bar: Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen, Pints & Quarts, Lacey.

-Barisa: Rikki with Avenue Espresso, Kiana at Avenue Espresso, Stephanie at Southbay Coffee.

-Bartender: Jen at Two Mile House, Nicole at Pints Barn, Jessie at Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.

-BBQ: Ranch House BBQ, South Bay Dickerson’s BBQ, Marv’s Marvlus Pit Bar-B-Q.

-Breakfast: Hawks Prairie Restaurant, Martin Way Diner, Hash.

-Brunch: Budd Bay Cafe, Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Tugboat Annies.

-Buffet: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Budd Bay Cafe, Little Creek Casino Resort.

-Business lunch: Budd Bay Cafe, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Tugboat Annies.

-Casual dining: Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, River’s Edge.

-Catering: Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, South Puget Sound Community College.

-Chinese food: Emperor’s Palace, Lemon Grass Restaurant, Tea Leaf II.

-Clam chowder: Budd Bay Cafe, Tugboat Annies, Chelsea Farm Oyster Bar.

-Coffee: Dutch Bros, Avenue Espresso, South Bay Coffee Company.

-Curry: Lemon Grass Restaurant, Curry Corner, Curry House.

-Deli: Meconi’s Italian Subs, 5th on 4th Sandwich Shop, Canna Cabana Subs & Shakes.

-Family restaurant: Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, Red Robin Restaurant, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant.

-Fine dining: Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, Gardner’s Seafood & Pasta, Basilico Ristorante.

-Food truck: Boka Island Fusion, California Tacos, Van’s Burger.

-German food: German Diner, Oskar’s, Olympa Hotdog Co.

-Happy hour: Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Dillinger’s Cocktails and Kitchen.

-Indian food: Curry Corner, Curry House, Great Cuisine of India.

-Italian food: Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen & Catering, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant, Basilico Ristorante.

-Japanese food: Happy Teriyaki, Koibito, Sushi House.

-Local brewery: Fish Tail Brew Pub, Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Three Magnets Brewing Co.

-Meat shops: Stewart’s Meats, Western Meats, Johnson’s Smokehouse & Sausage Kitchen.

-Mexican food: Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen, El Sarape Mexican Restaurants, Harts Mesa.

-Pizza: Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, Vic’s Pizzeria, Old School Pizzeria.

-Romantic dinner experience: Gardner’s Seafood & Pasta, Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar, La Petite Maison.

-Seafood: Little Creek Casino Resort, Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar.

-Take out: Eastside Big Tom, Van’s Burger, Pellegrinos Italian Kitchen and Catering.

-Teriyaki food: Happy Teriyaki, Koibito, Teriyaki Delight, Tumwater.

-Thai food: Lemon Grass Restaurant, Thai Garden, Bangkok Thai.

-Vegetarian food: Cascadia Grill, Lemon Grass Restaurant, Tofu Hut.

-Vietnamese Restaurant: Da Nang Restaurant, Pho Hoa Restaurant, Pho Saigon #8.

-Waiter or Waitresses: Danielle with Well 80 Artesian Brewing, Marlyn with O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, Kalyn with Charlie’s Bar & Grill.

Services

-Accountant: Bigelow Family Financial, Dana C. Maher CPA PS, Armour & Associates PS.

-Apartment community: Olympia Crest Apartments, Affiinity at Olympia, Little Tuscany Apartments.

-Assisted living: Olympics West, The Firs Independent Retirement, Panorama.

-Auto repair: Terry’s Automotive (second place), Larsen’s Auto Repair (third place).

-Bank: Washington Business Bank, Olympia Federral Savings, First Citizens Bank.

-Barber: Lonestar Salon, Terran at Shear Happieness, Rudy at Hotel Olympia Barber & Styling Shop.

-Barber shop: Sport Cuts LLC, Milo’s Barbershop, Clippers Barber Shop.

-Car dealer: Hanson Motors, Toyota of Olympia, Titus Will.

-Car wash: Tumwater Auto Spa, The Wave, Go Green Car Wash.

-Chiropractor: Kudick Chiropractic, All Ways Chiropractic, Russell Chiropractic.

-Communications/public relations: Lally Communications, Fashionably Frank Communications, Mosaic Marketing Solutions.

-Computer technical support: 4th Dimension Computers, Digital Advantage, BrightWire Networks.

-Contractor/ new construction: Rob Rice Homes, Olympia Construction, Pinup Clean Up.

-Contractor/remodel: John Erwin Remodeling, City to Home Tile & Stone LLC, Elkin Contracting Inc.

-Credit Union: TwinStar Credit Union, WSECU, O Bee Credit Union.

-Daycare center: Serendipity, Scribbles & Giggles, Kiddie Academy of Lacey.

-Dentist: Vetter Dental Group, Peterson & Cammack Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Fisher Jones Family Dentistry.

-Dog groomer: Grateful Dogs, Fluff on the Fly, Laurel’s Pet Grooming.

-Dog groomer/location: Northwind Pet Care Center, Grateful Dogs, Precious Paws Daycare and Boarding.

-Financial adviser: Whitney Kershner, Edward Jones; Dirk Farrar, Edward Jones; Cameron Daniels, Edward Jones.

-Florist: Specialty Floral Design, Elle’s Floral Design, Artistry in Flowers.

-Gyms: Valley Athletic Club, Gravity Yoga, Fit Life.

-Hair salon: LoneStar Salon, Tabatha’s Hair Salon, Luxe for Style.

-Hair stylist: Tabatha Watts, Tabatha’s Hair Salon; Devyn Buma, LoneStar Salon; Tera Jones, 4th and Brooklyn Salon.

-Heating/Air Conditioning: Capital Heating & Cooling, Community Heating and Cooling, G&G Heating.

-Home health care agency: FirstLight Home Care, Senior Helpers, Providence Home and Community Care.

-Home inspectors: Cameo Home Inspection Services, Watermeade Valley Home Inspections, Boggs Inspection Services.

-Housekeeping: Elite Cleaning, Cyndi’s Quality Cleaning, Mary’s Residential Cleaning.

-Insurance agency: Ronelle Funk Insurance, All State; GHB Insurance; Melanie Bakala, State Farm Insurance.

-Interior design store: Design Smart Home Staging & Redesign, Drees, Thompsons Furniture and Gifts.

-Interior designer: Lisa Poundstone, Design Smart Home; Diane Peck, Color Consulting; Diane Grassman, Interior Dimensions.

-Kennel: Northwind Pet Care Center, Precious Paws Daycare & Boarding, Lean on Me.

-Landscaper: Controlled Rain LLC, Timeless, CPC Landscape LLC.

-Law firm: Bean, Gentry, Wheeler & Peternell PLLC., Cap City Law, Rivera Law Offices PLLC.

-Marina: Zittel’s Marina, Boston Harbor Marina, West Bay Marina.

-Massage business: Absolute Relaxation Therapeutic Massage, The V Spa, Guiding Intuition Therapeutic Massage.

-Mortgage company: Skip Thompson, Guild Mortgage; Michelle Wickett, Axia Home Loans; Mortgage One Northwest.

-Nail Salon: T Spa Nails, Christine Dior Nail Spa, Nail Creations Tumwater.

-Painting: Flying Colors Painting Co., Oly Painting Co., JMG Painting.

-Personal trainer: Amy Jo, Transformation Fitness; Sophie, Fit LIfe; Samantha Ashe, Valley Athletic Club.

-Pest control: PCI Pest Control, Venables Pest Management, Standard Pest Control.

-Plumbing: Springers Plumbing LLC, Treat Plumbing, M&M Plumbing.

-Professional photographer: Kimberly Witort, Crystal Ball Photography, CM Focus.

-Real estate agent: Kevin Gordham, Keller Williams South Sound; Steve Pust, Van Dorm Realty; Nicole Braam, Better Properties Lacey.

-Real estate office: Van Dorm Realty, Better Properties Lacey, Keller Williams South Sound.

-Retirement community: Revel Lacey, The Firs Independent Retirement Community, Panorama.

-Roofing: United Roofing Solutions, Town & Country Roofing, Roofing Pros.

-Spa: Orchard House Spa, Arch Salon and Spa, The V Spa.

-Tanning salon: Desert Sun, Oasis Tanning, Tan Republic.

-Tattoo parlor: Fleshworks Tattoo Studio, Bulldog Tattoo Parlor, Spider Monkey Tattoo.

-Tire store: Les Schwab, Discount Tire, Gary’s Point S Tire and Auto Service.

-Towing company: Black Lake Towing, Nisqually Towing, Summit Towing.

-Travel agency: AAA Washington, Yelm Travel, All Ways Travel Services.

-Veterinarian: Tumwater Veterinarian, South Bay Veterinarian, Chambers Prairie Veterinarian.

-Web/graphic design: Media Market Solutions, Dayle Designs, Digital Advantage.

-Window cleaning: Window Genie of Olympia, Flying Squeegee, Elite Cleaning of Washington.

-Window covering and treatment: Budget Blinds of Olympia & Tumwater, Blind Depot, Mission Glass.

Retail

-Antiques: Country Chicks, Courtyard Antiques, Village Peacock.

-Appliances: McKinney’s Appliances, Welch’s Appliances, Costco.

-Art gallery: Childhood’s End Gallery, Splash Gallery, Gallery Boom.

-Auto parts: Cut Rate Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Auto Zone.

-Bicycle shop: Joy Ride Bikes, Old Town Bicycle, Deschutes River Cyclery.

-Bookstore: Barnes & Noble, Browsers Books, Orca Books.

-Bowling alley: Westside Lanes, Aztec Lanes, Tumwater Lanes.

-Clothing (men): g. miller, Kohl’s, Eddie Bauer.

-Clothing (women): Sweet Life, Hot Toddy, Kohl’s.

-Craft store: Hobby Lobby, Joanne’s, Shipwreck Beads.

-Furniture store: Olympia Furniture Co., Selden’s of Olympia, Thompson’s Furniture and Gift.

-Golf course: Capitol City, Tumwater Valley, Salish Cliffs.

-Grocery store: Bayview and Ralph’s, Spud’s Produce Market, Ila’s Foods.

-Home electronics: Best Buy, Costco, Desco Audio and Video.

-Home improvement: Olympia Supply Co., Bayview Building Materials, Lincoln Creek Lumber.

-Jewelry store: Panowicz Jewelers, Kluhs, Lacey; Fred Meyer, Lacey.

-Lodging: Little Creek Casino Resort, Great Wolf Lodge, Hotel RL.

-Most unique gifts: Linnea’s Unique Boutique, Archibald Sisters, Compass Rose.

-Motorcycles: NW Harley Davidson, South Sound Honda, Yamaha Motor Sports of Olympia.

-Museum: Hands On Children’s Museum, Washington State History Museum, Squaxin Island Museum.

-Outdoor: REI, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods.

-Power tools: J&I Power Equipment, Lew Rents, Harbor Freight.

-Recreational cannabis store: 420 Carpenter, Green Lady, Olympia Weed Company.

-Shoe store: South Sound Running, Nordstrom, DSW.

-Specialty store: Archibald Sisters, Psychic Sister, GenevaWoods Health Supplies.

-Sweet treats: Bittersweet Chocolates, Grandpa’s Soda Fountain, Craft Pie and Art Bar.

-Toy store: Captain Little, Two Monkeys Toy Store, The Toy Box Collectibles.

-Weddings: Albee’s Garden Parties, The Heritage Room, Riverbend Ranch.

-Wine bar: Uncork and Unwind, Swing Wine Bar, Ricardo’s Kitchen and Bar.

-Wine store: Total Wine, Uncork and Unwind, Trader Joe’s.

Entertainment

-Casino: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Little Creek Casino Resort, Lucky Eagle Casino.

-DJ: DJ K12, Trevor Altman, Tony Garcia.

-Family entertainment: Hands on Children’s Museum, Boom Shaka, Great Wolf Lodge.

-Festival: Procession of the Species, Lakefair, Tumwater Artesian Brewfest.

-Karaoke: Emperor’s Palace, Clipper Cafe, The Junction.

-Local band: Big Blue Van, Been There Done That, Black Satin.

-Local band (cover): Stir Crazy, Exit 88, Nana’s Pant Suit.

-Local playhouse: Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Harlequin Productions, Olympia Family Theater.

-Ocean get-away: Quinault Beach Resort Casino, Kalaloch Lodge, Westport Winery.

-Parade: Procession of the Species, Lakefair Parade, Tumwater Independence Day Parade.

-Place to dance: Nisqually Red Wind Casino, Jake’s on 4th, Rhythm & Rye.

