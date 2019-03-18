Shelton police looking for 3 suspects after man is assaulted with knife

Shelton police are looking for three suspects after a 42-year-old man was assaulted with a knife on Sunday.
The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
About 8 p.m., the man was walking home on Olympic Highway North when three men approached him in a red sedan. One of the men got out with a knife and held it to the victim’s body. This was followed by a fight and the victim was injured, according to police.
The suspects, described by police as three Hispanic men, left the scene in the sedan.
This is the second knife assault in Shelton since March 3, according to police. Detectives are investigating whether the incidents are gang related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton police at 360-426-4441.
