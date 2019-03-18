Local

3 motorcyclists hurt after crash in Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

March 18, 2019 02:46 PM

Three motorcyclists were hurt Sunday afternoon in a crash on Johnson Creek Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

One of them, a Lakewood man, suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery at Madigan Army Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition on Monday, Lt. Tim Rudloff said.

About 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Lakewood man and an Olalla man were riding south alongside each other on Johnson Creek Road.

The Olalla man then became “fixated” on a motorcycle parked by the side of the road, Rudloff said, and veered into the Lakewood man riding next to him. That apparently forced the Lakewood man off the road into a road sign, while the Olalla man crashed into the parked motorcycle. The owner of that motorcycle, an Ashford man, also was hurt, Rudloff said.

