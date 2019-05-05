13 apply to fill vacancy on Lacey City Council

Thirteen people who have applied to fill a vacancy on Lacey City Council will be interviewed in public on Tuesday, according to the city. The 13 have applied to fill the seat left vacant by Rachel Young. Rolf Boone

The interviews will take place at Lacey City Hall and will begin at 6:30 p.m. The process is expected to last until 10 p.m. The 13 have applied to fill the seat left vacant by Rachel Young, whose last day on the council was April 30.

The applicants are Lynda Zeman, C. Townsend Walton, Stewart Ridgeway, Sterling Rettke, Jason Schuyler, John Ficker, Richard Bokofsky, Randolph Ruesga, Danielle Murray, Harald Jones, Gary Phillips, Kristen Jacobsen and Nasacha Nixon, according to city information.

Zeman has announced her intention to seek election to the seat. The others who have applied haven’t filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission to explore a run, although it’s not official until filing week. That takes place through the Thurston County Auditor’s Office during the week of May 13.

Lacey City Council will interview the applicants, then all 13 will get to provide closing remarks. The council then will deliberate, nominate and likely vote to appoint someone Tuesday night.

Former councilwoman Young went through the same process when she was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by former councilman Jeff Gadman. Gadman went on to become Thurston County Treasurer.

The council job pays $1,525 per month.