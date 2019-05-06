Northbound I-5 traffic delayed by crash near Nisqually Bridge

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 3-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 delayed traffic for about 45 minutes Monday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation and State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:26 a.m., just north of the Nisqually Bridge. Northbound traffic was initially reduced to one lane, causing backups.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the crash did not result in serious injuries, although one person was checked out for chest pains at an area hospital.