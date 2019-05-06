Man wanted on a variety of charges was arrested in Lacey after collision on Martin Way

Robert W. Collins (left), who was arrested Friday night in Lacey, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday. Rolf Boone

A 41-year-old man, who had been wanted by law enforcement on a variety of charges for at least a month, was arrested Friday night by Lacey police after a collision on Martin Way, Thurston County Superior Court records show.

Robert W. Collins, whose last known address was in Tenino, appeared in court Monday. Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for two counts of possessing a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

Before setting bail, deputy prosecutor, Olivia Zhou, pointed out that Collins has extensive criminal history with more than 10 prior felonies and 47 failures to appear in court. The state requested bail of $100,000.

Public defender Jenna Norden requested $40,000 bail, taking issue with aspects of the charging documents. She said a number of his prior convictions are old and that his financial resources are limited.

Kortokrax set bail at $50,000. Arraignment was set for May 21.

According to charging documents:

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, a Lacey officer, on the lookout for a stolen green Honda Accord out of Olympia, spotted the car in the area of Quinault Drive Northeast and Marvin Road Northeast in Hawks Prairie.

The officer was following the car when it suddenly turned into a parking lot used by Big Lots, Lemon Grass Restaurant, and number of other businesses.

“In the parking lot, the vehicle then accelerated, swerving around speed bumps approaching the entrance to Rite Aid,” the charging documents read. “The Honda Accord then accelerated to a very high rate of speed through the Rite Aid parking lot.”

The Honda exited the Rite Aid parking lot and crashed into another vehicle on Martin Way East. The suspect was then taken into custody.

A bench warrant had been issued April 1 for his arrest after he failed to appear in Thurston County Superior Court.