Local What’s Happening for May 8

More than 300 graduates made the picturesque annual processional from the steps of the historic Old Main Building to Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin's University's 2018 Commencement exercises in Lacey. Olympian file photo

Wednesday

Former U.S. Ambassador to keynote Thurston Chamber’s annual meeting: Former U.S. Ambassador Suzan “Suzi” LeVine, who is now commissioner of the state Employment Security Department, will deliver the keynote address at the gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL in west Olympia. LeVine served as U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2014-2017 at the request of President Barack Obama. Reservations are required for this event; register at thurstonchamber.com. Information: Contact Krystal Barkus at events@thurstonchamber.com or 360-970-9458

SPSCC Career Day: The event will run 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building (Bldg. 27). More than 50 employers across a variety of fields and industries will be present to share career information with students, recruit new employees, conduct informational interviews, and more. The 31st annual Career Day will be supported by an event app to help attendees connect with employers before and after the event. Free.

Healing chronic illness through music: Thirty years ago, Donatella Moltisanti discovered that her debilitating physical pain disappeared when she began studying opera. Now a sound healer, Moltisanti will lead a Soul Singing event at 8 p.m. at Hot Yoga Olympia, 1963 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $40 at the door.

South Sound Story Guild: The group meets at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Visiting storyteller Pam Maben from Portland will tell her favorite traditional tales. Sign-up to tell a story at Story Swap at 8 p.m. Free.

Volunteer work party at Yashiro Japanese Garden: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon to weed and rake the trails and landscape at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. The city is now asking volunteers to sign up for work parties online. Prior to arriving, visit volunteer.olympiawa.gov and click “Join” on the volunteer work party you would like to attend. All volunteer work parties are listed under “Opportunities.” Information: 360-753-8365 or email parkstewardship@ci.olympia.wa.gov.

South Sound Sierra Club: Please join the club to hear Mike Ford, director of the Conservation Biology Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Northwest Fisheries Science Center. He will explain the history, current patterns and population of salmon and steelhead. Join us at 6 p.m. at the Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Come early to order food at 5:30 p.m. Information: contact Phyllis Farrell at phyllisfarrel681@hotmail.com or go to https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.

Olympia Design Month’s How Buildings Happen: Walk through the complexities of development with the teams who make buildings happen. The event starts at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, Koinonia Hall, 701 Franklin St SE, Olympia. What determines whether a development moves forward? What roles do banks, developers, and architects play? Free.

Thursday

History Talks at Schmidt House: “Historic Rails to Modern Trails at Tumwater Falls Park” is the topic of this free noon-hour presentation on the new Deschutes Valley Trail extension of the Thurston County trail system. City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Denney will talk about the trail which will soon be built upon the historic Olympia Tenino Railway grade through Tumwater Falls Park. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free but donations are appreciated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Dedication of new science center at Saint Martin’s University: Saint Martin’s University will dedicate the new Father Bede Ernsdorff Center at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony. This new science facility will house the Father Placidus Reischman Department of Natural Sciences, as well as mathematics, faculty and student research spaces, and teaching labs and classrooms. Building tours and light refreshments provided. Park in the Baran/Spangler Hall parking lot I. To RSVP or make inquiries, call 360-438-4366 or email Special.Events@stmartin.edu.

Public Hearing on West Bay Art Crossing concept plan for public art: The Olympia Arts Commission will hold their spring retreat from 4-8 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Room 100. As part of the meeting, at 7 p.m., the Arts Commission will conduct a public hearing for the West Bay Art Crossing public art concept by project artists Linn McJunkin and Milo White. The meeting is open to everyone, but particularly for residents in neighborhoods closest to the site: NWONA, West Bay Drive and Burbank Elliot. The West Bay Drive Art Crossing is part of a larger city project to place public art deep into Olympia’s neighborhoods. The project Master Plan is available at olympiawa.gov/artplan. Information: contact Stephanie Johnson at sjohnson@ci.olympia.wa.us or 360-709-2678.

Friday

Women United’s Power of the Purse: Power of the Purse is an evening of philanthropy hosted by the United Way of Thurston County’s Women United. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Funds raised support Women United’s current priority, providing resources to families with children who are currently homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless. Power of the Purse raises funds through ticket sales, a live auction and a dessert dash. Tickets are $100 each and include a hosted bubbly reception and family-style dinner. Seating is limited. Sign up at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/power-purse. Information: RNandyal@unitedway-thurston.org.

Timberline High School presents “The Wizard of Oz:” Performances of the iconic story are at 7 p.m. May 10-11 and 16-18 in the school’s theater, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. Tickets are $7 and $10 and will be available at the door 45 minutes before curtain time. Website: https://www.nthurston.k12.wa.us/Page/21007

Olympia Design Month’s Elements of Design: Join two Olympia-based designers in a conversation about the broad strokes and details that make viewing good architecture such an emotional experience. Gain a fresh perspective on familiar buildings, from mid-century to contemporary, at this event starting at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N, Olympia. Free.

Saturday

Saint Martin’s University commencement: Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller, a Saint Martin’s alumna, will deliver the commencement address at 10 a.m. at Saint Martin’s Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Attendees must have tickets provided by graduating students. Doors open at 9 a.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prairie Appreciation Day Tour: The Stream Team will lead a relaxing walk to see a blanket of spring colors and learn about the delicate prairie ecosystem from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glacial Heritage Park on Mima Road in Littlerock. The vanpool will leave at 9:30 a.m. from Olympia City Hall, 601 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Angela Winter from Center for Natural Lands Management will be the guide. Space is limited. Register online at www.streamteam.info

Meet author Frederick L. Brown: Brown will be at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia, at 6 p.m. Brown is the author of “The City Is More Than Human: An Animal History of Seattle,” which won the 2017 Hal K. Rothman Book Prize for best new book in Western environmental history. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Free.

Relay For Life Band Night Fundraiser: An evening of dinner and dancing with Laura Lowe & the Mud Bay Blues Band with special guest George Barner will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Spaghetti dinner provided by Dirty Dave's. Doors open 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., music and dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per person. All proceeds benefit the Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Get tickets at homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com.

Spring Community Garage Sale: The first big treasure hunt of the year is coming to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Chehalis. Early-bird shoppers can enter at 8 a.m. for $5. General public sale hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adult admission is $3, kids age 12 and younger get in free with a paid adult. Parking is free in fairgrounds lots. Food vendors will be serving all day. An arts, crafts, and gifts show also is being held in the Blue Pavilion. Information: 360-740-2655, or go to www.southwestwashingtonfairgrounds.org.

Olympia Design Month’s Learning to look at buildings: Investigate beautiful design through a personal lens at this event from 1-3 p.m. at KMB Architects, 906 Columbia St SW #400, Olympia. What elements of architecture inspire you? What inspires others? After a brief overview, there will be a walking tour of downtown Olympia. Bring a camera and build your personal portfolio of Olympia’s downtown gems. This session is open to people of high school age and older. Visual Communications students at Olympia High School can earn course credits. Advance registration is required. Contact Jessicarae Nuñez at jessicaraenunez@live.com.

Sunday

Mother’s Day 5K and Kids 1-mile Run: The Family Support Center is hosting this run at the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Registration is from 7:30-8:30 a.m., with the kids race starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Register in advance at the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/623888314707514/

Mother’s Day Special at Hands On Children’s Museum: Free admission is being offered to mothers and grandmothers, and special activities are being offered. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can make a tin bookmark for free or an embossed journal for $8, or from noon to 4 p.m., experiment with infused oils and natural scrubs for free, or make a jar of bath salts for $8. Information: hocm.org

Monday

Justice in Crisis film screenings: “Justice in Crisis,” a collection of Brave New Films shorts, explores some of the problems with the U. S. criminal justice system. The films will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2200 East End St. NW, followed by a discussion with community experts. This event is being co-sponsored by Justice Not Jails and the Thurston-Mason chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Free.

Tuesday

Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Creative Memories consultant Becky Kulich of Olympia talk about scrapbooking. Vocalist Rachel McMullin will perform, and the inspirational speaker is Donna Morse from Olympia. Cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, coffee/tea, and music. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

Pre-Diabetes Orientation class: Many people are pre-diabetic and don’t know it, nor do they realize how close they are to developing Type 2 Diabetes. Mason General Hospital Diabetes Wellness Center invites anyone with a recent diagnosis of pre-diabetes, or who has scored positive in a pre-diabetes self-test, to attend this free, one-hour Pre-Diabetes Orientation Class to learn about the year-long Diabetes Prevention Program. The orientation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Pershing Meeting Room at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Pre-diabetes is a higher-than-normal blood sugar level that increases risk for heart disease and stroke. To see if you might be a candidate, take the Pre-Diabetes Risk Quiz at www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest/. If you score positive for pre-diabetes, call Debbie McGinnis at 360-427-7332.