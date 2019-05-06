Local
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County
The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Curtis L. Jones
Age: 47
Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 3100 block of 26th Avenue Northeast, Olympia
Criminal history: In 2003, Jones pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 120 months confinement after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl.
Comments