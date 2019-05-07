Overnight standoff in Tumwater ends with 1 in custody

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a standoff with Tumwater police that began as a call about a suspicious person Monday evening.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia to be treated for a K9 bite about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Jen Kolb. The man was later booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of felony violation of a no-contact order and residential burglary, domestic violence.

Kolb said the suspect has long been known to Tumwater police.

About 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man yelling obscenities in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest, where the man’s father lives. After the man agreed to calm down, police were dispatched to another call. Then they were called back to the 800 block of Fifth Avenue because the suspect had entered his father’s home.

Kolb said police confirmed that there was a no-contact order between the man and his father, then asked the man to leave the home. He refused. Tumwater police then received support from what Kolb called a “limited SWAT” response.

Chemical munitions, or gas, ultimately were fired into the home and the man was subdued by a K9 named James outside the home, before police arrested him, Kolb said.