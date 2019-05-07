This man has gone missing. Have you seen him?

Gary W. Lawson Courtesy

Lacey police are looking for Gary W. Lawson, a 65-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.

Lawson was last seen April 15 at McChord Air Force Base where he planned to fly to Greece, according to his wife.

She told police that her husband “has been in contact with someone on the internet that has been caught up in an alleged scam,” according to a news release.

Lawson is disabled and possibly suffers from dementia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police have confirmed that Lawson has not left the country.

Lawson is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, 260 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.