Mark your calendars: College Street construction begins May 24

A major construction project to widen a section of College Street and add a roundabout to the busy corridor will begin May 24, according to city of Lacey information mailed to residents in the area.

The city plans to widen the street between 18th Avenue and 25th Avenue Southeast and add a roundabout at 22nd Avenue Southeast.

The new roundabout will force Mountain View Elementary to relocate its parking area, but that school-focused work won’t begin until June 20, according to the mailer. The last day of school is June 19.

The Olympian reported in April that the ultimate goal is to widen College Street between Lacey Boulevard and 37th Avenue, so it has the look and feel of what drivers are already familiar with between 37th Avenue and Yelm Highway. That stretch has more room for traffic and pedestrians.

“We are setting the foundation for the future corridor,” City Manager Scott Spence told The Olympian about the first phase of work, which is expected to be complete by the fall or winter of 2020.