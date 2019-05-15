Local
Have you seen these two women? Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two women accused of first-degree theft.
About 5 p.m. May 8, two vehicles were broken into at the Regional Athletic Complex. A purse was taken from one of those vehicles, and then the credit cards in that purse, were used at two Safeway stores in Lacey.
The Sheriff’s Office says about $11,000 in gift cards were purchased using those credit cards.
In addition to first-degree theft, the two women are accused of first-degree identity theft, vehicle prowl and malicious mischief.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5500.
