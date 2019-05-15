Have you seen these two women? Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two women accused of first-degree theft. Courtesy

About 5 p.m. May 8, two vehicles were broken into at the Regional Athletic Complex. A purse was taken from one of those vehicles, and then the credit cards in that purse, were used at two Safeway stores in Lacey.

The Sheriff’s Office says about $11,000 in gift cards were purchased using those credit cards.

In addition to first-degree theft, the two women are accused of first-degree identity theft, vehicle prowl and malicious mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5500.