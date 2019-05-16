This man is accused of stealing a wallet, then going on ‘spending spree,’ police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a wallet. Courtesy

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing a wallet.

Police say after he stole the wallet at Walmart, he went on a spending spree at Best Buy, Home Depot, a Shell gas station and Rite Aid, according to a news release.

The release did not mention a date or time for the wallet theft. It also was not clear whether the man had used cash found in the wallet or a credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.