Local What’s Happening for May 18

Saturday

International Military Band Concert: This free Armed Forces Day concert will honor the service of World War II veterans who will be in attendance. This year’s concert will feature the NADEN Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the 15th Field Regiment Band of the Royal Canadian Artillery, the U.S. Navy Band Northwest, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, and the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band performing a variety of musical styles, from 1940s swing to marches and patriotic selections. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washingotn St. SE, Olympia. This is a free, non-ticketed event and doors open at 6 p.m.

Sip, Savor & Stroll: The Olympia Downtown Alliance is again organizing this community progressive dinner where attendees meet local chefs, brewers and restaurant owners and get a peek behind the curtain of Olympia’s culinary scene. The event runs 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $55 at http://downtownolympia.org/Event

Olympia Youth Chorus concert: The chorus’ concert theme is “Road Trip,” with music about life’s journeys, travel and more. Music begins at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Church, 940 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. More than 120 young singers (ages 5-18) in five choirs will perform. Purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com, or at the door. Tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and children 3 and younger get in free. Information: www.OlympiaYouthChorus.org.

JBLM Armed Forces Day celebration: Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the base’s annual Armed Forces Day celebration. This year’s celebration will take place at JBLM Main’s Cowan and Memorial stadiums. There will be sports events, carnival rides, military history displays and reenactments, displays of military aircraft, vehicles and equipment, live music and entertainment, a climbing wall, and craft and food vendors. Guests without an installation access pass should enter Lewis Main through the DuPont Gate off Interstate 5. All vehicles entering the installation are subject to inspection, and everyone 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID. Information: JBLMArmedForcesDay.com or http://www.jblmmwr.com.

Great Plants at Great Prices sale: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is conducting its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dirt Works Demonstration Garden inside Yauger Park near the intersection of Alta Street and Capital Mall Drive in west Olympia. Volunteers will be there to help customers choose the right plants and other items for their landscape. All proceeds go toward continued support of Thurston County Washington State University Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Information: 360-867-2163 or https://extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening/

Quinault Spring Craft Fair and Bake Sale: Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will be featured at this annual event hosted by the Lake Quinault Community Circle. The fair will be at Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S Highway 101 in Amanda Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On display will be a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts, and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest. Wild honey and home-made baked goods will also be for sale. Information: contact Angela Sowards at 360-640-8953 or sowardsangela@gmail.com

International Learn to Skateboard Day: Olympia is hosting a family-friendly day for aspiring skateboarders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown Isthmus Pump Track, 529 Fourth Ave E. Participants will be taught safety-minded skateboarding basics.

Food sovereignty film series: The screening will take place at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., screenings begin at 6:30 p.m. Movies from Bellingham, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico will be featured. All movies will be subtitled in English. After the movies, the filmmakers and Olympia Farmworker Justice Collective will answer questions. Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for Olympia Film Society members. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2192260894420790/

Saturday and Sunday

Lacey Spring Fun Fair: The 32nd annual fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Saint Martin’s University campus in Lacey. Admission is free, and the festival includes Kidsworld; two stages with entertainment; vendors offering food, commercial goods, and arts and crafts; free pony rides; a free circus train; a car show on Sunday; and a lip sync battle at 2 p.m. Sunday. Information: www.laceyspringfunfair.com

Sunday

Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia Spring Concert: Music Director and Conductor Cameron May concludes his first season with SOGO at 4 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The program for the Conservatory Orchestra includes familiar pieces by Mozart, Elgar, and Sibelius along with Plog’s Triple Concerto for Trumpet, Horn, and Trombone featuring Carter Rowell, Emma Tranum, and Ian Rigg. The Brass Choir, directed by Greg Allison, will feature traditional brass fanfares. Also appearing are the Debut and Academy Orchestras. Tickets are $7-16, with those 6 and younger admitted free. Purchase at http://www.washingtoncenter.org or at 360-753-8586.

Animal rescue event: Participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country are partnering with local animal rescue organizations to host the first Rescues Rock event at 1 p.m. to promote pet adoptions and collect supply donations for the organization. The first families to adopt a dog and cat on site will receive a pet supply kit from TCC which includes a rescue car magnet, drawstring bag, collar, leash, food scoop, toys, treats and a bowl. The Olympia TCC is at 1200 Cooper Point Road.

Monday

Open house on Legion Way and Franklin Street improvement projects: The city of Olympia will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., on the street improvement projects on Legion Way and Franklin Street. The event is an opportunity for the public to see what is planned for these two downtown streets and to provide feedback on the projects. The Legion Way project will provide bike lane connectivity from Water Street to Franklin Street and will feature a raised intersection at Washington Street. The Franklin Street project will resurface the roadway from Legion Way to State Avenue and will include bulbouts at intersections, new sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and street tree replacement.

Author visit with Sarah Eltantawi: Sarah Eltantawi, a local author, scholar of Islam, and professor of comparative religion at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, will discuss and sign copies of her book “Shari’ah on Trial: Northern Nigeria’s Islamic Revolution” from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The program is for adults. Information: 360-352-0595.

Tuesday

Stop the Sweeps March to City Hall: Just Housing and other advocates for the homeless plan to rally at 5 p.m. at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth Ave. W., then march to Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., at 5:30 p.m. to speak at the 7 p.m. City Council meeting. The group opposes the city’s practice of sweeping camps of homeless people off of public property, arguing there is still not enough safe and appropriate shelter space available.

Wednesday

Meals that Matter Luncheon: This fundraiser will be noon to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL. Lunch is free, but attendees learn about Senior Services for South Sound and are asked to donate to the agency’s meal programs. There is no minimum and no maximum gift requested. Hotel RL is at 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia.

Thursday

Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis and North Thurston Public Schools are hosting the 14th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave NE, Lacey. This is a modified track and field event specifically designed for students with disabilities and challenges. About 650 students representing seven school districts in Thurston County will participate; 400+ community, military and student volunteers will be there to support them. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. Parking and free shuttle bus service are available at the Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston HS Booster Club will sell food and beverages at the concession stand. Information: karenschoessel@comcast.net or 360-701-9856

Thurston County to hold Director’s Panel Discussion on Water: John Hutchings, Thurston County Commission Chair, will lead a discussion about water quality, quantity, and how stormwater is managed in Thurston County with Jennifer Walker, Public Works Director; Schelli Slaughter, Public Health and Social Services Director; and Joshua Cummings, Community Planning and Economic Development Director. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College, Purce Hall, Lecture Hall 1, 2700 Evergreen Pkwy NW, Olympia.

Friday

Timberline High School Choirs present “That 70s Show:” The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Free. The program includes tunes from Queen, Don McLean, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Blondie and more! Contact Terry Shaw for more info at tshaw@nthurston.k12.wa.us

SPSCC Art Department hosts Food for Thought art series roundtable discussion: The Art Department at South Puget Sound Community College will host the culminating roundtable discussion of the Food For Thought art series from 6-8 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts’ black box theater. Students, staff, faculty, artists, and the public are invited to discuss issues such as food rescue, hunger, nutrition, food sovereignty, and art as a tool for expression, education and activism. Attendees also will have the opportunity to taste local food served on ceramic vessels created by students with hand-mixed clay, and to view food-themed student artwork created throughout the quarter.