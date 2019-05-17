Ready to stand in line for scones? Fisher’s truck is coming back to Olympia

Fisher scones, a Washington State Fair staple, will be in Olympia on May 24. skidd@thenewstribune.com

Scone season is arriving a little early in Olympia.







The Fisher’s scone truck will be at Bayview Thriftway on Fourth Avenue West in downtown Olympia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24.







Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The scones, a staple of the Washington State Fair and other regional fairs, are for sale the rest of the year via a food truck that makes occasional appearances.







During a stop at Bayview last year, customers waited as long as three hours to get their hands on the pastries.





