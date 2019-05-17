Local
Ready to stand in line for scones? Fisher’s truck is coming back to Olympia
Scone season is arriving a little early in Olympia.
The Fisher’s scone truck will be at Bayview Thriftway on Fourth Avenue West in downtown Olympia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24.
The scones, a staple of the Washington State Fair and other regional fairs, are for sale the rest of the year via a food truck that makes occasional appearances.
During a stop at Bayview last year, customers waited as long as three hours to get their hands on the pastries.
Can’t stand the wait? Watch this video for a peek at how the scones are made.
