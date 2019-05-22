Restaurant inspections for May 22

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Cinn-A-Girls

700 Sleater Kinney Road SE

May 16: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Pizza and quiche have not been previously approved or reviewed for production and sale. Cease use of these foods until further notice or review and approval have been made.

Firehouse Subs

1110 Galaxy Drive NE

May 13: 35 red; 3 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities, front hand sink unavailable, pitcher of water in sink basin. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing only. Ensure stocked and available for use at all times. (CDI - remove and wash.) Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS food. Meatballs in hot holding unit 108-118 F. Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at or above 135 F. (CDI - reheated.) Improper thawing of PHF. Chicken thawing on prep counter. Chili in insert on counter thawing. Correction: Thaw by approved method.

Del Taco

7746 Martin Way E

May 3: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Fish under hot hold heat 123 F. Correction: Ensure foods in hot holding are maintained at or above 135 F. (CDI - Voluntarily discarded.) Ensure each hand sink is always stocked. Ensure hot hold station above prep maintains required temperature. Ensure rear area is maintained for food safety (e.g. mop storage near food/wares). Ensure food worker cards are available upon request. When cleaning, ensure no food contamination.

Safeway #1503

520 Cleveland Ave. SE

May 2: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: A digital probe thermometer is required (in addition to blast chiller probe) to measure temperatures of foods before and after chilling. The infrared thermometer use is not as accurate and is for surfaces only. Place digital probe thermometer in cutting room. Corrected.

No violations found

▪ Convenience Corner (1408 Bethel St. NE)

▪ Mel O’Soup (300 Fifth Ave. SW)

▪ Press NW (415 Capitol Way N)

▪ Rumors Wine Bar (430 Washington St. SE)

▪ San Francisco Street Bakery (Olympia Farmers Market)

▪ Starbucks at Target (665 Sleater Kinney Road SE)