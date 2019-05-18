Local What’s Happening for May 20

Woodland Elementary School fourth grader Nate Stelle is all smiles at the Kiwanis 13th Annual Day of Champions event Thursday at South Sound Stadium and a special treat as his dad, Lt. Col.Robert Selle, was able to fly in from Ft. Belvoir for him.

Monday

Open house on Legion Way and Franklin Street improvement projects: The city of Olympia will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., on the street improvement projects on Legion Way and Franklin Street. The event is an opportunity for the public to see what is planned for these two downtown streets and to provide feedback on the projects. The Legion Way project will provide bike lane connectivity from Water Street to Franklin Street and will feature a raised intersection at Washington Street. The Franklin Street project will resurface the roadway from Legion Way to State Avenue and will include bulbouts at intersections, new sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and street tree replacement.

Author visit with Sarah Eltantawi: Sarah Eltantawi, a local author, scholar of Islam, and professor of comparative religion at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, will discuss and sign copies of her book “Shari’ah on Trial: Northern Nigeria’s Islamic Revolution” from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The program is for adults. Information: 360-352-0595.

Tuesday

Stop the Sweeps March to City Hall: Just Housing and other advocates for the homeless plan to rally at 5 p.m. at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth Ave. W., then march to Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E., at 5:30 p.m. to speak at the 7 p.m. City Council meeting. The group opposes the city’s practice of sweeping camps of homeless people off of public property, arguing there is still not enough safe and appropriate shelter space available.

Wednesday

Meals that Matter Luncheon: This fundraiser will be noon to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL. Lunch is free, but attendees learn about Senior Services for South Sound and are asked to donate to the agency’s meal programs. There is no minimum and no maximum gift requested. Hotel RL is at 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia.

Thursday

Kiwanis Day of Champions: The North Thurston Kiwanis and North Thurston Public Schools are hosting the 14th annual event at South Sound Stadium, 4201 Sixth Ave NE, Lacey. This is a modified track and field event specifically designed for students with disabilities and challenges. About 650 students representing seven school districts in Thurston County will participate; 400+ community, military and student volunteers will be there to support them. The Parade of Champions kicks off at 10 a.m. Parking and free shuttle bus service are available at the Capital Christian Center and Tractor Supply Company parking lots on Martin Way. The North Thurston HS Booster Club will sell food and beverages at the concession stand. Information: karenschoessel@comcast.net or 360-701-9856

Thurston County to hold Director’s Panel Discussion on Water: John Hutchings, Thurston County Commission Chair, will lead a discussion about water quality, quantity, and how stormwater is managed in Thurston County with Jennifer Walker, Public Works Director; Schelli Slaughter, Public Health and Social Services Director; and Joshua Cummings, Community Planning and Economic Development Director. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College, Purce Hall, Lecture Hall 1, 2700 Evergreen Pkwy NW, Olympia.

Friday

Timberline High School Choirs present “That 70s Show:” The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. Free. The program includes tunes from Queen, Don McLean, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Blondie and more! Contact Terry Shaw for more info at tshaw@nthurston.k12.wa.us

SPSCC Art Department hosts Food for Thought art series roundtable discussion: The Art Department at South Puget Sound Community College will host the culminating roundtable discussion of the Food For Thought art series from 6-8 p.m. in the Minnaert Center for the Arts’ black box theater. Students, staff, faculty, artists, and the public are invited to discuss issues such as food rescue, hunger, nutrition, food sovereignty, and art as a tool for expression, education and activism. Attendees also will have the opportunity to taste local food served on ceramic vessels created by students with hand-mixed clay, and to view food-themed student artwork created throughout the quarter.

Sunday

Thurston County Veterans Council Waterside Memorial Service: The Thurston County Veterans Council will perform a Waterside Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Percival Landing in Olympia to remember the men and women lost at sea. Free. Information: call 360-813-4444 or email TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.